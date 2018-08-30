Weekend offers: Best smartphones to buy in India via Flipkart and Amazon

This weekend, you will surely get some devices and other electronic products at great bids. Under a scheme titled "Week End Offers", the E-commerce sites such as Flipkart and Amazon, India- have come up with many profitable deals. The Flipkart provides some interesting trading points. It gives flat Rs. 750 off minimum on HDFC Debit and Credit cards.

ICICI Credit card users can get some devices with 5% off on EMI transactions. Consumers who want to make the best use of SBI Card, can avail few devices with 5% instant Cashback on its Credit and Debit cards.

Besides, you can get to know and purchase at the same time the newly launched devices, Exclusive phones, top selling mobiles, and explore more offers on several devices. The platform also comes with 100+ keypad mobiles across 10+ brands.

Amazon also offers some money-making offers. It provides 1-year screen protection plan, better discount with Axis Bank cards, no cost EMI, and 5% instant discount on HDFC Bank Debit EMI. This shopping platform comes with great Exchange offers on many devices. You can also use COD option for the convenience, while purchasing a phone.

Here is a list of phones that you can refer.

13% off on Vivo V7+ Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.1.2 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3225mAh built-in battery RealMe 1 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 (MT6771) 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

4G VoLTE

3410mAh battery (33% off on Honor 7X Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Motorola Moto E5 Plus Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 IPS display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, up to 18 hours of video playback Motorola Moto G6 Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 13% off on Huawei Nova 3i Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display, 85% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera

24MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery 5% off on Samsung Galaxy J8 (Black, 64GB) Buy This offers on Amazon

Key Specs

6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camer

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 12% off on Honor 9N Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage, expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 21% off on Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging 7% off on OPPO F9 Pro Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3415mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC Flash charge 21% off on Google Pixel 2 Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs

5 inch FHD AMOLED Display

2.35GHz Snapdragon 835 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM

12.2MP Camera With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

Single Nano Sim

USB Type-C

4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0

2700mAh Battery LG G7+ ThinQ Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs

6.1-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision Super Bright IPS Display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB storage (UFS 2.1)

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with LG UX

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

16MP rear camera and, secondary 16MP camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0, Wireless charging Apple iPhone 7 Buy This offers on Flipkart

Key Specs

4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance

Non-removable Li-Ion 1960 mAh battery