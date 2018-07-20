ENGLISH

WeekEnd Offers on Smartphones: Google Pixel 2 XL, Honor P20 Lite, iPhone 8 and more

    It was raining discounts in the online shopping arena this week. Initially, Amazon India announced the Prime Day sale on July 16 for a period of 36 hours. Following the same, Flipkart also announced its Big Shopping Days sale from July 16 but for a longer duration of 80 hours. Given that both the sales have come to an end now, some people who had missed out the offers might be disappointed.

    WeekEnd Offers on Smartphones: Pixel 2 XL, Honor P20 Lite and more

    If you are one such prospective buyer who wanted to wait for the weekend to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can also avail some attractive offers. Of course, the special sales and offers are over but there are discounts as a part of the weekend offers.

    You can get any of your favorite smartphones at a considerably lesser pricing along with cashback and no cost EMI payment options this weekend. Take a look at the smartphones available at discount from here.

    5% off on Apple iPhone 8

    Key Specs

    • 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
    • Force Touch Technology
    • 2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
    • Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
    • 7MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 5.0
    • LTE Support
    • Water & Dust Resistant
    • Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery

     

    18% off on Honor 7A

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
    • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    6% off on Samsung Galaxy on6

    Key Specs

    • 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    30% off on Apple iPhone SE

    Key Specs

    • 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
    • A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Co-Processor
    • 12MP ISight Camera
    • 1.2MP Front Facing Camera
    • Touch ID
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • LTE Support
    • 4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps
    • Non-removable Li-Po 1624 mAh battery

    10% off on Infinix Hot S3

    Key Specs

    • 5.65 inch HD+ Display
    • 4 GB RAM
    • 64 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 128 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 Processor
    • Android 8.0 Oreo
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • 4000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery

     

    12% off on Vivo V9

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3260mAh battery

     

    13% off on Google Pixel 2 XL

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
    • 4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 12.2MP rear camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3520mAh battery with fast charging

     

    12% off on Motorola Moto G6

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

     

    25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8

    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
    • 8MP auto focus front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA)

     

    10% off on Xiaomi Redmi 5 (Rose Gold, 32GB)

    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
    • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery

     

    13% off on Honor P20 Lite

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Single / Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging

     

    Story first published: Friday, July 20, 2018, 12:30 [IST]
