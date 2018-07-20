WeekEnd Offers on Smartphones: Google Pixel 2 XL, Honor P20 Lite, iPhone 8 and more

It was raining discounts in the online shopping arena this week. Initially, Amazon India announced the Prime Day sale on July 16 for a period of 36 hours. Following the same, Flipkart also announced its Big Shopping Days sale from July 16 but for a longer duration of 80 hours. Given that both the sales have come to an end now, some people who had missed out the offers might be disappointed.

SEE ALSO: Best Premium smartphones with Good battery life

If you are one such prospective buyer who wanted to wait for the weekend to upgrade to a new smartphone, then you can also avail some attractive offers. Of course, the special sales and offers are over but there are discounts as a part of the weekend offers.

SEE ALSO: Amazon EMI Fest on bestselling smartphones: Oneplus 6, Moto G6, Huawei P20 Lite, Oppo F5 and more

You can get any of your favorite smartphones at a considerably lesser pricing along with cashback and no cost EMI payment options this weekend. Take a look at the smartphones available at discount from here.

5% off on Apple iPhone 8 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 4.7 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

Force Touch Technology

2GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water & Dust Resistant

Non-removable Li-Ion 1821 mAh battery 18% off on Honor 7A Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera and secondary 2MP rear camera (in high-end model)

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) built-in battery 6% off on Samsung Galaxy on6 Buy This offer on Flipkart

Key Specs 5.6-inch (1480 x 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED 18.5:9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery 30% off on Apple iPhone SE Buy this Offer on Amazon

Key Specs 4 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

A9 Chip With 64-Bit Architecture Embedded M9 Motion Co-Processor

12MP ISight Camera

1.2MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

4K Recording And Slow Motion At 240fps

Non-removable Li-Po 1624 mAh battery 10% off on Infinix Hot S3 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.65 inch HD+ Display

4 GB RAM

64 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 128 GB

13MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937 Processor

Android 8.0 Oreo

Fingerprint Sensor

4000 mAh Li-ion Polymer Battery 12% off on Vivo V9 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery 13% off on Google Pixel 2 XL Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ pOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB DDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

12.2MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3520mAh battery with fast charging 12% off on Motorola Moto G6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.7-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging 25% off on Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3-inch Quad HD+ (2960 × 1440 pixels) Super AMOLED Infinity display with 522ppi, 18.5:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 9 Series 8895 processor with Mali-G71 MP20 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP auto focus front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with fast charging both on wired and wireless (WPC and PMA) 10% off on Xiaomi Redmi 5 (Rose Gold, 32GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness, 72% NTSC Color Gamut, 1000: 1 Contrast Ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3300mAh (typical) / 3200mAh (minimum) battery 13% off on Honor P20 Lite Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera and secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging