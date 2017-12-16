Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched December 2017 (10th to 16th)

While the smartphone launches have slowed down as we approach the year end, there were still a handful of announcements from different smartphones manufacturers.

Besides, each week we do see smartphone launches here and there.

And yet again we have rounded up a story that centres on the fast-paced, quickly changing world of mobile technology. We came across multiple launch events in the past few days where manufactures announced their latest products in budget, mid-range and flagship price-point.

So if you have missed out the smartphone launches that happened recently here is a list of all the devices launched. You can go through the list and get a better understanding of what products were unveiled, what features they bring and ultimately the price.

Check out the devices below.

Apple iMac Pro Key Features

a 27-inch Retina 5K (5120 x 2880 pixels) display with support for 1 billion colors, 500 nits brightness, Wide color

powered by 8-Core, 10-Core or 18-Core Xeon processors with 8GB Radeon Pro Vega 56 GPU

configurable to 16GB Radeon Pro Vega GPU

32GB 2666MHz DDR4 ECC memory

which is configurable to 64GB or 128GB and has 1TB SSD

which is configurable to 2TB or 4TB Acer Predator 21 X Buy At Price of Rs 6,99,999

Key Features

21 inch Display

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 for Desktop Level Performance

FHD IPS Technology for Better Visual Experience

Cooler Boost Technology Offers Effective Cooling Design

Intel Core i7 Processor (7th Gen)

64 GB DDR4 RAM

64 bit Windows 10 Operating System

1 TB HDD|1 TB SSD FIIL wireless headphone Buy At Price of Rs 13,999

Key Features

Hi-Res Audio Headphone ANC, CD-level lossless audio, Hi-Fi, touch control, 30 hour rechargeable battery, foldable design

Bluetooth Version: 4.1

supported protocols: HSP v1.2, HFP v1.6, A2DP v1.3, AVRCP v1.5

supported modes: EDR (2EV3), SCO (HV1, HV2, HV3), eSCO (EV3), sniff

Transmission range:up to 100 m

Paired devices:up to 8 and may simultaneously connect with 2 Bluetooth devices

Pairing code: 0000. Air upgrade OTA : iOS and Android devices supported.

Passive Noise Cancelling: up to 98% for high frequency; Active Noise Cancelling: up to 85% for low frequency

Rechargeable lithium-polymer battery; music listening/talk time: up to 31.5 hours (mid volume, ANC off); stand by up to 28 days (ANC off) ; charging time:~2.5 hours OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition Buy At Price of Rs 38,999

Key Features

15.26 centimeters (6.01-inch) capacitive touchscreen FHD Full Optic AMOLED 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels resolution. Cover Glass:2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5

20MP+16MP primary dual camera and 16MP front facing camera

OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa core processor

8 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory and dual nano SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

3300mAH lithium Polymer battery with Dash Charge technology

Face Unlock, Fingerprint scanner, all-metal unibody and NFC enabled

1 year manufacturer warranty for device and 6 months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories including batteries from the date of purchase Samsung Notebook 9 (2018) Key Features

15.0 inch RealViewDisplay | Full HD (1920 x 1080) | sRGB95% | △E < 2.5 | Max 500nits

Windows 10 laptop that features a 1080p Full HD display

upto Intel Core i7 processor with a memory option of 4/8GB LPDDR3

storage option is 128 GB/256 GB SSD

346.5 x 236.8 x 14.5mm

weighs 2.84 lbs (1.29 kg)

USB Type C port, 2 USB 3.0 ports, a HDMI port, mini Ethernet, microSD, HP/mic

15-inch Notebook 9 provides battery life Samsung Notebook 9 Pen series Key Features

13.3 inch Samsung RealViewTouch, FHD (1920 x 1080), sRGB95%, △E < 2.5, Max 450nits

Up to 16GB (DDR4)

8 th Generation Intel® Core TM i7 Processor

i7 Processor Up to 512GB (NVMe PCIe)

Intel® HD Graphics

IR camera, 720p

45W small adapter (DC-in) Sony SA-D40 Buy At Price of Rs 8,490

Key Features

a 4.1 speaker with 80W power output with surround sound system ensuring real cinema-like audio ambiance. It connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and can connect upto eight Bluetooth devices. The SA-D40 speaker comes with 16mm driver unit and has a peak bass frequency of up to 60Hz. On the other hand, the SA-D20 is a 2.1 multimedia speaker with 60W power output. Sony SA-D20 multimedia speakers Buy At Price of Rs 7,490

Key Features

Boost-up your sound experience with Simple Set-up 2.1ch stylish Home Theatre speakers SA-D20. This compact, space saving system features Bluetooth connectivity along with USB and audio inputs. So you can connect it with mobile, TV or your PC and bring great sound to all your entertainment. Just one cable required to connect and is easy to control by user friendly Remote controller. GoPro HERO5 Buy At Price of Rs 26,990

Key Features

Capture stunning 4K video and 12MP photos in single, burst and time lapse modes

Durable by design, HERO5 Black is rugged and waterproof to 10m without a housing

Enjoy the simplicity of touch -when the display is dry you can preview your shots, change settings and edit your footage, right on your GoPro

Take hands-free control of your GoPro using simple voice commands

A single press of the shutter button powers on the camera then starts recording video or time lapse photos automatically

HERO5 Black can capture stunningly smooth wide-angle video handheld or mounted to your favorite vehicles, gear and more

With a GoPro Plus membership, HERO5 Black can automatically upload photos and videos directly to the cloud, so you can access, edit and share them anywhere on your phone Panasonic Eluga I9 Buy At Price of Rs 7,499

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.4 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery LG V30+ Buy At Price of Rs 44,990

Key Features

6-inch (2880 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED display with a 18:9 aspect ratio, 538 PPI, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM

'128GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with LG UX 6.0+

Hybrid Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with f/1.6-aperture and 13MP secondary camera

5MP front camera

4G VoLTE

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display with Dragontrail glass protection

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with Flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Harman Kardon Allure Wireless Speaker System with Amazon Alexa (Black) Buy At Price of Rs 22,499

Key Features

The evolution of an iconic design with elegant and responsive lighting and with tinted housing

New version with visually stunning audio speaker with premium style..

Immersive, 360 Degrees Room-Filling Sound

Built-in microphone with echo and noise cancellation

Bluetooth wireless connection with wireless dual sound