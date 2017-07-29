Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

Written By:

It is always an eventful week for the smartphone enthusiasts especially in the Indian market as many brands launch new smartphones almost every week.

Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

That being said, this past week was no different. We saw a set of new launches from different brands like Samsung, Motorola, Meizu and others. Notably, this past week, there has been many launches in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments.

However, one of the key launches came from the Chinese brand Meizu where it unveiled a new smartphone the Meizu Pro 7 with a dual screens one at the front and and the other at the back. Now users can take selfies even from the back camera as well.

While that sounds exciting, if you have not been able to keep up with all the new smartphones launched this past week we have a sloution for you. To help you maintain a track record of the launches and at the same time introduce you to the new smartphones, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches that happened last week.

You can spend some time to read and find out which devices were introduced. Below are the smartphones launched this past week in the market.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!
Moto Z2 Force

Moto Z2 Force

Key Features

 

  • Android 7.1 Nougat
  • 64GB Internal Storage
  • 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 5.5 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels display
  • Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 2730 mAh battery

 

 

Reliance launches LYF C459 4G VoLTE smartphone

Reliance launches LYF C459 4G VoLTE smartphone

Key Features

  • Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • 8GB Internal Storage
  • 5MP Primary Camera
  • 2 MP Front Camera
  • 4.5 inches (480 x 854 pixels) Display
  • Octa Core, 1.3 GHz Processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • Li-Po 2000 mAh Battery

 

 

Yu Yunique 2

Yu Yunique 2

Key Features

  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • 16GB Internal Storage
  • 13MP Primary Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 5.0 inches (720 x 1280 pixels) Display
  • Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery

 

 

Celkon Cliq

Celkon Cliq

Key Features

  • Android v6.0 Marshmallow
  • 16GB Internal Storage
  • 16MP Primary Camera
  • 8 MP Front Camera
  • 5.0 inches (720 x 1280 pixels) Display
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery

 

 

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt

Key Features

  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • 16GB Internal Storage
  • 13MP Primary Camera
  • 5 MP Front Camera
  • 5.5 inches (720 x 1280 pixels) Display
  • Octa Core 1.6 GHz Processor
  • 2GB RAM
  • Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

 

 

Meizu Pro 7

Meizu Pro 7

Key Features

  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • 64 GB / 128 GB Internal Storage
  • 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
  • 16 MP Front Camera
  • 5.2 inches and 1.9 inch Secondary Display (Back Side) (1080 x 1920 pixels) Display
  • Octa-core (4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A35) Processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • Non removerableLi-Ion 3000 mAh battery

 

 

Meizu Pro 7 Plus

Meizu Pro 7 Plus

Key Features

  • Android 7.0 Nougat
  • 64 GB / 128 GB Internal Storage
  • 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
  • 16 MP Front Camera
  • 5.7 inches and 1.9 inch Secondary Display (Back Side) (1440 x 2560 pixels) Display
  • Deca-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A73, 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A35, 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A53) Processor
  • 6GB RAM
  • Non removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery

 

 

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!



Story first published: Sunday, July 30, 2017, 6:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 30, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Opinion Poll