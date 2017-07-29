Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

It is always an eventful week for the smartphone enthusiasts especially in the Indian market as many brands launch new smartphones almost every week.
That being said, this past week was no different. We saw a set of new launches from different brands like Samsung, Motorola, Meizu and others. Notably, this past week, there has been many launches in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments.
However, one of the key launches came from the Chinese brand Meizu where it unveiled a new smartphone the Meizu Pro 7 with a dual screens one at the front and and the other at the back. Now users can take selfies even from the back camera as well.
While that sounds exciting, if you have not been able to keep up with all the new smartphones launched this past week we have a sloution for you. To help you maintain a track record of the launches and at the same time introduce you to the new smartphones, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches that happened last week.
You can spend some time to read and find out which devices were introduced. Below are the smartphones launched this past week in the market.
Moto Z2 Force
- Android 7.1 Nougat
- 64GB Internal Storage
- 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 5.5 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels display
- Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) processor
- 4GB RAM
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2730 mAh battery
Reliance launches LYF C459 4G VoLTE smartphone
- Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- 8GB Internal Storage
- 5MP Primary Camera
- 2 MP Front Camera
- 4.5 inches (480 x 854 pixels) Display
- Octa Core, 1.3 GHz Processor
- 1GB RAM
- Li-Po 2000 mAh Battery
Yu Yunique 2
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 16GB Internal Storage
- 13MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 5.0 inches (720 x 1280 pixels) Display
- Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor
- 2GB RAM
- Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery
Celkon Cliq
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 16GB Internal Storage
- 16MP Primary Camera
- 8 MP Front Camera
- 5.0 inches (720 x 1280 pixels) Display
- Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor
- 2GB RAM
- Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 16GB Internal Storage
- 13MP Primary Camera
- 5 MP Front Camera
- 5.5 inches (720 x 1280 pixels) Display
- Octa Core 1.6 GHz Processor
- 2GB RAM
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Meizu Pro 7
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 64 GB / 128 GB Internal Storage
- 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 5.2 inches and 1.9 inch Secondary Display (Back Side) (1080 x 1920 pixels) Display
- Octa-core (4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A35) Processor
- 4GB RAM
- Non removerableLi-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Meizu Pro 7 Plus
- Android 7.0 Nougat
- 64 GB / 128 GB Internal Storage
- 12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera
- 16 MP Front Camera
- 5.7 inches and 1.9 inch Secondary Display (Back Side) (1440 x 2560 pixels) Display
- Deca-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A73, 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A35, 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A53) Processor
- 6GB RAM
- Non removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery