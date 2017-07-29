Weekly Roundup: Smartphones launched last week

It is always an eventful week for the smartphone enthusiasts especially in the Indian market as many brands launch new smartphones almost every week.

That being said, this past week was no different. We saw a set of new launches from different brands like Samsung, Motorola, Meizu and others. Notably, this past week, there has been many launches in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments.

However, one of the key launches came from the Chinese brand Meizu where it unveiled a new smartphone the Meizu Pro 7 with a dual screens one at the front and and the other at the back. Now users can take selfies even from the back camera as well.

While that sounds exciting, if you have not been able to keep up with all the new smartphones launched this past week we have a sloution for you. To help you maintain a track record of the launches and at the same time introduce you to the new smartphones, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches that happened last week.

You can spend some time to read and find out which devices were introduced. Below are the smartphones launched this past week in the market.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Moto Z2 Force Key Features Android 7.1 Nougat

64GB Internal Storage

12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

5.5 inches 1440 x 2560 pixels display

Octa-core (4x2.35 GHz Kryo & 4x1.9 GHz Kryo) processor

4GB RAM

Non-removable Li-Ion 2730 mAh battery Reliance launches LYF C459 4G VoLTE smartphone Key Features Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

8GB Internal Storage

5MP Primary Camera

2 MP Front Camera

4.5 inches (480 x 854 pixels) Display

Octa Core, 1.3 GHz Processor

1GB RAM

Li-Po 2000 mAh Battery Yu Yunique 2 Key Features Android 7.0 Nougat

16GB Internal Storage

13MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

5.0 inches (720 x 1280 pixels) Display

Quad Core 1.3 GHz Processor

2GB RAM

Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery Celkon Cliq Key Features Android v6.0 Marshmallow

16GB Internal Storage

16MP Primary Camera

8 MP Front Camera

5.0 inches (720 x 1280 pixels) Display

Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor

2GB RAM

Li-Ion 2500 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt Key Features Android 7.0 Nougat

16GB Internal Storage

13MP Primary Camera

5 MP Front Camera

5.5 inches (720 x 1280 pixels) Display

Octa Core 1.6 GHz Processor

2GB RAM

Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery Meizu Pro 7 Key Features Android 7.0 Nougat

64 GB / 128 GB Internal Storage

12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera

16 MP Front Camera

5.2 inches and 1.9 inch Secondary Display (Back Side) (1080 x 1920 pixels) Display

Octa-core (4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.6 GHz Cortex-A35) Processor

4GB RAM

Non removerableLi-Ion 3000 mAh battery Meizu Pro 7 Plus Key Features Android 7.0 Nougat

64 GB / 128 GB Internal Storage

12MP+12 MP Dual lens Primary Camera

16 MP Front Camera

5.7 inches and 1.9 inch Secondary Display (Back Side) (1440 x 2560 pixels) Display

Deca-core (2x2.6 GHz Cortex-A73, 4x1.9 GHz Cortex-A35, 4x2.2 GHz Cortex-A53) Processor

6GB RAM

Non removable Li-Ion 3500 mAh battery