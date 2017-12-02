Weekly Roundup: Smartphones Launched Last Week (Nov 26th to Dec2 )

There's never a dull moment in the world of smartphones. Every week we came across several launch events where top brands around the globe launch their smartphones to please the masses.

Micromax Bharat 5

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)

Panasonic Eluga C

a 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels

Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)

Octa Core, 1.5GHz, MediaTek MT6750T SoC

4 GB RAM

64 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card

a 13 MP + 5 MP Dual Camera with Yes

8 MP Camera selfie camera

a Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Honor 7X

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1)

5.7-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali-T860 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage

3GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Android 7.0 Nougat with ZenUI 4.0

16MP rear camera with LED Flash

secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4130mAh battery

Ziox Duopix F1

a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type IPS LCD

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9850

2 GB RAM

16 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another Up to 64 GB with the help of a microSD Card

a 8 MP Camera with Yes, HDR, Continuous Shooting

8 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera with LED Flash selfie camera

a Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery

Centric A1

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Dragon trail Glass protection

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual LED flash

8MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Honor V10

5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display

Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

6GB RAM

64GB /128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Intex ELYT Dual

a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type HD IPS

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

Quad Core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9850 that is coupled with Mali-400 MP GPU

2 GB RAM

16 GB Storage default memory capacity

expanded up to another Up to 32 GB with the help of a microSD Card

a 8 MP Camera with Yes, HDR, Continuous Shot

a 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera selfie camera

a Li-Ion 2400 mAh Battery

Oppo F5 Red Edition

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery

M-tech Eros Plus

a 5-inch "FVWGA LCD" display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels

runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS

powered by Quad-core

1.3 GHz processor

1 GB of RAM

8GB of internal storage

expanded up to 64 GB via microSD card

5MP rear camera and a Video Graphics Array (VGA) camera on the front

Gionee S11

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

5MP secondary camera

4G VoLTE

3410mAh built-in battery

Gionee S11S

6.01-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P30 processor with ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera, 8MP secondary camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging

Gionee M7 Plus

6.43-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE,

5000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging

Gionee M7 Mini

5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

8MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS

4000mAh battery

Gionee F205

5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0

Dual SIM

8MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2670mAh battery