Weekly Roundup: Smartphones Launched Last Week (Nov 26th to Dec2 )

There's never a dull moment in the world of smartphones. Every week we came across several launch events where top brands around the globe launch their smartphones to please the masses.
This week was no different. We at Gizbot came across multiple launch events where smartphone manufactures announce their latest products in budget, mid-range and flagship price-point.
To give you a better understanding of what made news in this week, we have compiled the list of all the smartphone launches. Have a look.
Micromax Bharat 5
Buy At Price of Rs 5,555
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
Panasonic Eluga C
Buy At Price of Rs 12,900
Key Features
- a 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels
- Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)
- Octa Core, 1.5GHz, MediaTek MT6750T SoC
- 4 GB RAM
- 64 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- a 13 MP + 5 MP Dual Camera with Yes
- 8 MP Camera selfie camera
- a Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
Honor 7X
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1)
Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali-T860 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
- 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Android 7.0 Nougat with ZenUI 4.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
- secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4130mAh battery
Ziox Duopix F1
Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type IPS LCD
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9850
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another Up to 64 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- a 8 MP Camera with Yes, HDR, Continuous Shooting
- 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera with LED Flash selfie camera
- a Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery
Centric A1
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Dragon trail Glass protection
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Honor V10
- 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
- Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB /128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
Intex ELYT Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type HD IPS
- Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
- Quad Core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9850 that is coupled with Mali-400 MP GPU
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB Storage default memory capacity
- expanded up to another Up to 32 GB with the help of a microSD Card
- a 8 MP Camera with Yes, HDR, Continuous Shot
- a 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera selfie camera
- a Li-Ion 2400 mAh Battery
Oppo F5 Red Edition
Buy At Price of Rs 24,990
Key Features
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
- 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
M-tech Eros Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 4,299
Key Features
- a 5-inch "FVWGA LCD" display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels
- runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS
- powered by Quad-core
- 1.3 GHz processor
- 1 GB of RAM
- 8GB of internal storage
- expanded up to 64 GB via microSD card
- 5MP rear camera and a Video Graphics Array (VGA) camera on the front
Gionee S11
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5MP secondary camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3410mAh built-in battery
Gionee S11S
Buy At Price of Rs 32,250
Key Features
- 6.01-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P30 processor with ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera, 8MP secondary camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3600mAh built-in battery
Gionee M7 Plus
- 6.43-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging
Gionee M7 Mini
Buy At Price of Rs 13,700
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
- 4000mAh battery
Gionee F205
- 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2670mAh battery