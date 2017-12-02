Subscribe to Gizbot
Weekly Roundup: Smartphones Launched Last Week (Nov 26th to Dec2 )

Written By:

There's never a dull moment in the world of smartphones. Every week we came across several launch events where top brands around the globe launch their smartphones to please the masses.

Weekly Roundup: Smartphones Launched Last Week (Nov 26th to Dec2 )

This week was no different. We at Gizbot came across multiple launch events where smartphone manufactures announce their latest products in budget, mid-range and flagship price-point.

To give you a better understanding of what made news in this week, we have compiled the list of all the smartphone launches. Have a look.

Micromax Bharat 5

Micromax Bharat 5

Buy At Price of Rs 5,555
Key Features

  • 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
  • 1.3GHz quad-core processor
  • 1GB RAM
  • 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 5000mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
  • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)

Panasonic Eluga C

Panasonic Eluga C

Buy At Price of Rs 12,900
Key Features

  • a 5.5 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels
  • Android OS, v7.1 (Nougat)
  • Octa Core, 1.5GHz, MediaTek MT6750T SoC
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage default memory capacity
  • expanded up to another Up to 256 GB with the help of a microSD Card
  • a 13 MP + 5 MP Dual Camera with Yes
  • 8 MP Camera selfie camera
  • a Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

Honor 7X

Honor 7X

Key Features

  • 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1)

Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1)

Buy At Price of Rs 12,990
 Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750T 64-bit processor with Mali-T860 GPU
  • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage
  • 3GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • Android 7.0 Nougat with ZenUI 4.0
  • 16MP rear camera with LED Flash
  • secondary 8MP camera with 120-degree wide-angle lens
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4130mAh battery

Ziox Duopix F1

Ziox Duopix F1

Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Features

  • a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type IPS LCD
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9850
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage default memory capacity
  • expanded up to another Up to 64 GB with the help of a microSD Card
  • a 8 MP Camera with Yes, HDR, Continuous Shooting
  • 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera with LED Flash selfie camera
  • a Li-Ion 2200 mAh battery

Centric A1

Centric A1

Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
 Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with Dragon trail Glass protection
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with dual LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G LTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0

Honor V10

Honor V10

Key Features

  • 5.99-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 FullView display
  • Octa-Core Huawei Kirin 970 (4 x 2.4 GHz A73+ 4 x 1.8 GHz A53) 10nm processor + i7 co-processor, Mali-G72 MP12 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • 6GB RAM
  • 64GB /128GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
  • Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
  • 16MP (RGB) + 20MP (Monochrome) Dual rear cameras
  • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3750mAh (typical) / 3650mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Intex ELYT Dual

Intex ELYT Dual

Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features

  • a 5.0 inches Capacitive Touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1280 pixels. Display type HD IPS
  • Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)
  • Quad Core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7, Spreadtrum SC9850 that is coupled with Mali-400 MP GPU
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 16 GB Storage default memory capacity
  • expanded up to another Up to 32 GB with the help of a microSD Card
  • a 8 MP Camera with Yes, HDR, Continuous Shot
  • a 8 MP + 2 MP Dual Selfie Camera selfie camera
  • a Li-Ion 2400 mAh Battery

Oppo F5 Red Edition

Oppo F5 Red Edition

Buy At Price of Rs 24,990
 Key Features

  • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
  • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
  • 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
  • 20MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3200mAh built-in battery

M-tech Eros Plus

M-tech Eros Plus

Buy At Price of Rs 4,299
Key Features

  • a 5-inch "FVWGA LCD" display with a screen resolution of 480 x 854 pixels
  • runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS
  • powered by Quad-core
  • 1.3 GHz processor
  • 1 GB of RAM
  • 8GB of internal storage
  • expanded up to 64 GB via microSD card
  • 5MP rear camera and a Video Graphics Array (VGA) camera on the front

Gionee S11

Gionee S11

Key Features

  • 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 5MP secondary camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3410mAh built-in battery

Gionee S11S

Gionee S11S

Buy At Price of Rs 32,250
Key Features

  • 6.01-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2.3GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P30 processor with ARM Mali-G71 MP2 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 64GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera
  • 20MP front-facing camera, 8MP secondary camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3600mAh built-in battery

Gionee M7 Plus

Gionee M7 Plus

Key Features

  • 6.43-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ FullView AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
  • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 64GB / 128GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, dual-tone LED flash, 8MP secondary camera
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE,
  • 5000mAh battery with fast charging, wireless charging

Gionee M7 Mini

Gionee M7 Mini

Buy At Price of Rs 13,700
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS
  • 4000mAh battery

Gionee F205

Gionee F205

Key Features

  • 5.45-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.5GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
  • 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 5.0
  • Dual SIM
  • 8MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 2670mAh battery

Story first published: Sunday, December 3, 2017, 4:00 [IST]
