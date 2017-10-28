Weekly Roundup: smartphones launched last week: Sony Xperia R1, OPPO F5, Bharat 2 ultra and more

It is always an eventful week for the smartphone enthusiasts especially in the Indian market as many brands launch new smartphones almost every week.
Likewise, the past week was no different. Notably, this past week, there has been many launches in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments. Yesterday, Sony launched two new smartphones in the mid-range category; Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus. Other than Sony, Chinese brand Oppo launched the Oppo F5, which is another camera-focused smartphone from the company.
Indian phone manufacturer Karbonn Mobiles also launched a budget smartphone called Karbonn Titanium Jumbo. As suggested by the name the handset features large battery of 4,000mAh.
While that sounds exciting, if you have not been able to keep up with all the new smartphones launched this past week we have a solution for you.
To help you maintain a track record of the launches and at the same time introduce you to the new smartphones, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches that happened last week.
Sony Xperia R1
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB (UFS) storage (R1)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS , USB Type-C
- 2620mAh built-in battery
Sony Xperia R1 Plus
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 2G3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage (R1 Plus)
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS , USB Type-C
- 2620mAh built-in battery
OPPO F5
- 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh built-in battery
OPPO R11s
- 6.01-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- secondary 20MP camera, f/1.7 aperture, 2.0μm pixel size
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3205mAh battery with VOOC Flash Charging
Sony a7R III
Buy At Price of Rs
Key Features
- 35mm Full-Frame 42.4 MP Back-Illuminated Exmor R CMOS Image Sensor with Evolved Image Processing
- Continuous Shooting at up to 10 fps with either Silent Shooting or Mechanical Shutter and full Auto Focus/Auto Exposure tracking
- 399 phase-detection AF points covering 68% of image area
- 425 contrast AF points and approximately 2 times more effective Eye AF
- 5-axis optical in-body image stabilization with a 5.5 step shutter speed advantage
- 1.3 cm (0.5-type) 3.69-million-dot QVGA OLED electronic viewfinder
- 7.5cm (3.0-type) type TFT LCD Touch screen
- ISO range of 100 - 32000 (expandable to ISO 50 - 102400 for still images) and 15-stop dynamic range at low sensitivity settings
- High Resolution 4K Movie Shooting with full pixel readout and no pixel binning
- Dual SD Card Slots, SuperSpeed USB (USB 3.1 Gen 1) USB Type-C Terminal and more
- Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC
- Compact, Lightweight body at 657g
Amkette EVO TV 3 4K
Key Features
- Processors: ARM Cortex A53 1.6 GHz 64 BIT with ARM Mali 450 Penta Core GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 8GB internal storage
- expandable up to 128 GB through SD/MMC Slot
- Optimized Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- 2 USB ports
- WiFi: 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth: v4.0, Ethernet port, HDMI
- Up to 4k video, 60Hz with HDR, 7.1 channel surround sound
- H.265 and VP9 support
- Kodi to organize hard disk or PC media library
- Composite A/V upto 480i
- Digital Audio: Digital Passthru over Coaxial
- Power: 5V -2A
Karbonn Titanium Jumbo
Buy At Price of Rs 6,490
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra 4G
Buy At Price of Rs 2,899
Key Features
- 4 Inch WVGA Touchscreen Display
- 1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 Quad-Core Processor
- 512MB RAM With 4GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 2MP Rear Camera
- 0.3MP Front Camera
- 4G/Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 1300mAh Battery
Sharp AQUOS R compact
- 4.9-inch (1080 x 2032 pixels) Full HD+ IGZO LCD display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16.4MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF, CAF
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery