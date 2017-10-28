Weekly Roundup: smartphones launched last week: Sony Xperia R1, OPPO F5, Bharat 2 ultra and more

It is always an eventful week for the smartphone enthusiasts especially in the Indian market as many brands launch new smartphones almost every week.

Likewise, the past week was no different. Notably, this past week, there has been many launches in the entry-level and mid-range smartphone segments. Yesterday, Sony launched two new smartphones in the mid-range category; Xperia R1 and Xperia R1 Plus. Other than Sony, Chinese brand Oppo launched the Oppo F5, which is another camera-focused smartphone from the company.

Indian phone manufacturer Karbonn Mobiles also launched a budget smartphone called Karbonn Titanium Jumbo. As suggested by the name the handset features large battery of 4,000mAh.

While that sounds exciting, if you have not been able to keep up with all the new smartphones launched this past week we have a solution for you.

To help you maintain a track record of the launches and at the same time introduce you to the new smartphones, we have come up with a weekly roundup of launches that happened last week.

Sony Xperia R1 Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB (UFS) storage (R1)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS , USB Type-C

2620mAh built-in battery Sony Xperia R1 Plus Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

2G3GB RAM with 32GB (UFS) storage (R1 Plus)

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera with Predictive Hybrid Autofocus

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS , USB Type-C

2620mAh built-in battery OPPO F5 Key Features

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) 18:9 FHD+ full-scren 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

2.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P23 16nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali G71 MP2 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage

6GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh built-in battery OPPO R11s Key Features

6.01-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

secondary 20MP camera, f/1.7 aperture, 2.0μm pixel size

20MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

Sony a7R III

Key Features

35mm Full-Frame 42.4 MP Back-Illuminated Exmor R CMOS Image Sensor with Evolved Image Processing

Continuous Shooting at up to 10 fps with either Silent Shooting or Mechanical Shutter and full Auto Focus/Auto Exposure tracking

399 phase-detection AF points covering 68% of image area

425 contrast AF points and approximately 2 times more effective Eye AF

5-axis optical in-body image stabilization with a 5.5 step shutter speed advantage

1.3 cm (0.5-type) 3.69-million-dot QVGA OLED electronic viewfinder

7.5cm (3.0-type) type TFT LCD Touch screen

ISO range of 100 - 32000 (expandable to ISO 50 - 102400 for still images) and 15-stop dynamic range at low sensitivity settings

High Resolution 4K Movie Shooting with full pixel readout and no pixel binning

Dual SD Card Slots, SuperSpeed USB (USB 3.1 Gen 1) USB Type-C Terminal and more

Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, NFC

Compact, Lightweight body at 657g Amkette EVO TV 3 4K Key Features Processors: ARM Cortex A53 1.6 GHz 64 BIT with ARM Mali 450 Penta Core GPU

2GB RAM

8GB internal storage

expandable up to 128 GB through SD/MMC Slot

Optimized Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

2 USB ports

WiFi: 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth: v4.0, Ethernet port, HDMI

Up to 4k video, 60Hz with HDR, 7.1 channel surround sound

H.265 and VP9 support

Kodi to organize hard disk or PC media library

Composite A/V upto 480i

Digital Audio: Digital Passthru over Coaxial

Karbonn Titanium Jumbo

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra 4G

Key Features

4 Inch WVGA Touchscreen Display

1.3GHz Spreadtrum SC9832 Quad-Core Processor

512MB RAM With 4GB ROM

Dual SIM

2MP Rear Camera

0.3MP Front Camera

4G/Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

FM Radio

1300mAh Battery Sharp AQUOS R compact Key Features

4.9-inch (1080 x 2032 pixels) Full HD+ IGZO LCD display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

3GB LPDDR4x RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16.4MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash, PDAF, CAF

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

2500mAh battery