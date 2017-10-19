Weekly Roundup: Top devices launched last week

The smartphone arena is one of the busiest ones across the world with several launches happening regularly. There are many companies that are coming up with smartphones in order to grab the attention of users.
Last week, there were several interesting launches and announcements in the smartphone space. We saw the launch of the Mi Mix 2 in India at Rs. 35,999. This has been a long awaited launch as the original Mi Mix never made its way into the country.
Also, the Nokia 8 went on sale via both Amazon India and the offline channels in the country. Besides these, there were other launches too in the Indian market.
When it comes to the global level, there were announcements such as the Oppo F3 Lite, Honor 7X, Honor 6C Pro, and a few more devices. We saw an Alcatel smartphone get unveiled as well.
Today, we have a list of smartphone launches those happened in the last week. Do check out the same from here.
Lava Helium 12 laptop
Buy At Price of Rs 12,500
Key Features
- 12.5-inch (1366 x 768 pixels) HD LED Backlit display
- 1.44 GHz quad-core Intel Z8350 processor with Intel HD Graphics
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 32GB eMMC
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD card slot
- Windows 10 Home OS
- VGA Webcam
- WiFi 802.11 b/g/n
- 10000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery
Honor 6C Pro
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Nubia Z17 miniS
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with Nubia UI 5.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery
Nubia Z17S
- 5.73-inch (2040×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LTPS display with 96% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with 710MHz Adreno 540 GPU
- 8GBLPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Nubia UI 5.1
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX362 sensor
- secondary 23MP camera with Sony IMX318 sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- 5MP + 5MP dual front-facing cameras
- 4G LTE
- 3100mAh battery with fast charging
Intex Aqua Lions X1
Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Shatterproof Glass protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Intex Aqua Lions X1+
Buy At Price of Rs 8,499
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Shatterproof Glass protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera w
- ith LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2800mAh battery
Honor 7X
- 5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery
Honor Nova 2
- 5 Inch FHD IPS Display With 443 PPI
- 2.36GHz Octa-Core Kirin 659 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- 12 MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 20 MP Front Facing Camera
- Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)
- 4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 2950 MAh Battery
Airtel 4G VoLTE Karbon A40 phone
Key Features
- 4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display
- 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
- 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED flash
- 0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS
- 1400mAh battery
Xolo Era 3X
Buy At Price of Rs 7,499
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Oncell IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Xolo Era 2V
Buy At Price of Rs 6,499
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display With 294 PPI
- 1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM 4G
- 8MP Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera With Dual Flash
- WiFi/Bluetooth
- FM Radio
- 3000 MAh Battery
Xolo Era 3
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Oncell IPS display
- 1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU
- 1GB RAM
- 8GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 5MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS
- 2500mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017)
Buy At Price of Rs 17,999
Key Features
- 8-inch (1280×800) WXGA TFT display
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- 8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi MIX 2
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite
- 5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 400nits brightness
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 16GB / 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 13MP front camera with soft LED Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Acer Nitro 5 Spin
- 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS tocuhscreen display
- 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U / i7-8550U processor with 4GB GDDR5 GeForce GTX 1050 GPU
- 8GB DDR4 SDRAM, 1TB HDD (+ 256GB SSD in i7 model), 2-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDXC)
- 2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C, 1x HDMI
- Fingerprint scanner
- 2x Front-facing speakers, 1x Subwoofer
- WiFi 802..11 ac (MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 4.1
- 48 Wh 3220mAh 15.2 V 4-cell Li ion battery with up to 10 hours of battery life
BlackBerry Motion
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 403 PPI, scratch-resistant DragonTrail Glass protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0
ZTE Blade Force
- a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display
- runs Android,7.1.1 Nougat
- a Octa Core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53
- 2GB RAM
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor
- 16GB native storage capacity
- 8MP main snapper at its rear
- 2MP front-facing selfie shooter
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery