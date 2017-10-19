Weekly Roundup: Top devices launched last week

The smartphone arena is one of the busiest ones across the world with several launches happening regularly. There are many companies that are coming up with smartphones in order to grab the attention of users.

Last week, there were several interesting launches and announcements in the smartphone space. We saw the launch of the Mi Mix 2 in India at Rs. 35,999. This has been a long awaited launch as the original Mi Mix never made its way into the country.

Also, the Nokia 8 went on sale via both Amazon India and the offline channels in the country. Besides these, there were other launches too in the Indian market.

When it comes to the global level, there were announcements such as the Oppo F3 Lite, Honor 7X, Honor 6C Pro, and a few more devices. We saw an Alcatel smartphone get unveiled as well.

Today, we have a list of smartphone launches those happened in the last week. Do check out the same from here.

Lava Helium 12 laptop Buy At Price of Rs 12,500

Key Features

12.5-inch (1366 x 768 pixels) HD LED Backlit display

1.44 GHz quad-core Intel Z8350 processor with Intel HD Graphics

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

32GB eMMC

expandable up to 128GB with microSD card slot

Windows 10 Home OS

VGA Webcam

WiFi 802.11 b/g/n

10000mAh Lithium Polymer Battery Honor 6C Pro Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Nubia Z17 miniS Key Features 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM, 64GB internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with Nubia UI 5.0

Dual SIM

13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) dual rear cameras

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery Nubia Z17S Key Features

5.73-inch (2040×1080 pixels) Full HD+ LTPS display with 96% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with 710MHz Adreno 540 GPU

8GBLPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Nubia UI 5.1

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX362 sensor

secondary 23MP camera with Sony IMX318 sensor, f/2.0 aperture

5MP + 5MP dual front-facing cameras

4G LTE

3100mAh battery with fast charging Intex Aqua Lions X1 Buy At Price of Rs 7,499

Key Features 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Shatterproof Glass protection

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery Intex Aqua Lions X1+ Buy At Price of Rs 8,499

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with Shatterproof Glass protection

1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with 650MHz Mali-T720 MP1 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera w

ith LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

2800mAh battery Honor 7X Key Features

5.93-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB / 128GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Honor Nova 2 Key Features

5 Inch FHD IPS Display With 443 PPI

2.36GHz Octa-Core Kirin 659 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

12 MP + 8MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

20 MP Front Facing Camera

Dual SIM (Nano+Nano/MicroSD)

4G/WiFi/Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

2950 MAh Battery Airtel 4G VoLTE Karbon A40 phone Key Features

4-inch (800 × 480 pixels) WVGA touch screen display

1.3 GHz quad-core processor

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 32GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED flash

0.3MP (VGA) front-facing camera

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth and GPS

1400mAh battery Xolo Era 3X Buy At Price of Rs 7,499

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Oncell IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Xolo Era 2V Buy At Price of Rs 6,499

Key Features

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display With 294 PPI

1.25 GHz Quad Core Processor

2GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM 4G

8MP Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera With Dual Flash

WiFi/Bluetooth

FM Radio

3000 MAh Battery Xolo Era 3 Buy At Price of Rs 4,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Oncell IPS display

1.25GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit Processor with Mali T720 GPU

1GB RAM

8GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 32GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS

Dual SIM

5MP rear camera with LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2500mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) Buy At Price of Rs 17,999

Key Features

8-inch (1280×800) WXGA TFT display

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

8MP autofocus rear camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 Key Features

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 × 720 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display, 400nits brightness

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB LPDDR3 RAM

16GB / 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Zen UI 4.0

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

13MP front camera with soft LED Flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Acer Nitro 5 Spin Key Features

15.6-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS tocuhscreen display

8th Gen Intel Core i5-8250U / i7-8550U processor with 4GB GDDR5 GeForce GTX 1050 GPU

8GB DDR4 SDRAM, 1TB HDD (+ 256GB SSD in i7 model), 2-in-1 Card Reader (SD, SDXC)

2x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C, 1x HDMI

Fingerprint scanner

2x Front-facing speakers, 1x Subwoofer

WiFi 802..11 ac (MU-MIMO), Bluetooth 4.1

48 Wh 3220mAh 15.2 V 4-cell Li ion battery with up to 10 hours of battery life BlackBerry Motion Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) IPS display with 403 PPI, scratch-resistant DragonTrail Glass protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 ZTE Blade Force Key Features

a 5.5 inches IPS LCD 720 x 1280 pixels display

runs Android,7.1.1 Nougat

a Octa Core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53

2GB RAM

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor

16GB native storage capacity

8MP main snapper at its rear

2MP front-facing selfie shooter

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery