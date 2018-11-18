What happened to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6? The Redmi Note smartphone that we all love?

The Redmi Note smartphone series from Xiaomi is known to offer feature rich specifications at an affordable price tag. In fact, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 3 was one of the game-changing smartphones of 2016, especially at Rs 9999 price tag for the base variant with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

Even the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 was one of the trending smartphones of 2017, where Xiaomi sold more than 10 million units in India alone. This changed last year when the company launched the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro with the standard Xiaomi Redmi Note 5. In fact, the Redmi Note 5 Pro completely overshadowed the Redmi Note 5 from every aspect.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 6

This year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro in India, and we have no information on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 what so ever. So, what happened to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6?

It looks like, Xiaomi killed the Redmi Note 6 to make sure that the Redmi Note 6 Pro gets all the attention that it requires, and the company is all set to announce the price of the Redmi Note 6 Pro on the 22nd of November. The base variant of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to retail for Rs 14,999, which is almost Rs 5,000 more than the base price of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

One of the reasons behind the success for the Redmi Note series is the fact that the base price of the smartphone started at Rs 9,999, and Xiaomi maintained the same price tag for the three generation of Redmi Note series of smartphones.

In fact, the only major difference between the standard Redmi Note smartphone and a Redmi Note Pro smartphone is the camera. Xiaomi Redmi Note smartphones where always criticized for offering mediocre camera experience, and with the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the company changed this perception, by offering a dual camera setup with improved imaging capability.

Except for the chipset and the camera, the Redmi Note 5 and the Redmi Note 5 Pro offers identical specifications, but with a price difference of Rs 5,000. A price difference of Rs 5,000 really makes a difference, especially in emerging markets like in India.

Dear Xiaomi, please launch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6

Xiaomi launching the Redmi Note 6 on the 22nd of November is very slim. Xiaomi, please launch the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6, the Redmi Note smartphone that most of the Redmi Note 4/Redmi Note 3 users are considering to upgrade.

Yes, there are other Xiaomi smartphones at Rs 9,999, but they are not the Xiaomi Redmi Note series smartphones that we all love and adore. The Xiaomi Redmi Note series has a special place in the India smartphone enthusiast's heart and make our wish come true.