What Is Android RCS Messaging? How To Enable It? Features lekhaka-Nazia banu

With the update of iOS 13, iMessage has been upgraded with the iPhone. Now Google has introduced the RCS messaging when you feel that iMessage is sufficient for you. It helps you to connect with more businesses and people and also brings a great messaging experience for android users. It is a new form of messaging for people who love texting their family and friends. You will have to enable the RCS messaging on your phone.

Android RCS messaging:

Rich communications services is a very new form of messaging. The entire experience of your phone gets enhanced by it. It looks a lot like Facebook or WhatsApp. The RCS chat version has been promoted from 2018 but it is an old messaging service that is already there for more than a decade or so.

All mobile carriers can use this standard protocol nowadays. The old text messaging can be replaced by this. It is an exciting messaging feature that is rolled with other features. It is a great benefit for 4G LTE and even for 5G in the near future. If you are in the US and are using the feature then it is easily enabled in your device. When all the carriers are in full support of the service you can text anyone and everyone using the RCS messaging services.

How the RCS messaging actually work?

With the help of RCS messaging, you can share media messages or chat with groups or individuals like in the case of iMessages. You can send images too and can even get notified like what you can see in WhatsApp. You have no sort of restrictions in the number of characters or words that you are typing and you can even see the person available for chatting or is online.

You can type 8000 characters, unlike SMS which offers you only 160 characters. The Apple users enjoy a lot of features on iMessage which are equally enjoyed in the case of RCS messaging. It does not depend on your cellular connection but on your data. Whether you are using an android device or an Apple phone, you can easily chat with the help of the RCS messaging app.

The main challenges faced by RCS messaging:

It doesn't have encrypted chats as that of WhatsApp so the third parties can easily intercept, so its security is a lot low. They are very less secured compared to that of iMessage or Signal. If your main concern is privacy or security you shouldn't be using this messaging medium.

How to enable RCS messaging:

If you already have RCS on your smartphone, you can follow the following steps:

Step 1: Install Google Messages from the Play Store. Open the app and set it as your default messaging app. Tap Set as Default.

Step 2: You will get to see a pop-up message. Tap Yes to set it as your default messaging app.

Step 3: Update the text messages and click on start chatting.

Step 4: Click on the three-dot icon.

Step 5: Click on setting and enable the chat features.

Step 6: Click your phone number and wait for it to become green.

Best Mobiles in India