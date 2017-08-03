What is Bloatware and how to Get Rid of it on Your Android Phone

Most of the handset makers install their very own app to add a flavor in Android phones before shipping it. Most of the times, we don't use the app which ends up as a clutter in our device, occupying both ROM and RAM.

Further, these apps also drain your battery as well. Unlike Windows devices, which comes packed with useless software that cannot be deleted, most versions of Android allow you to get rid of bloatware fairly easily. As such, you can remove the bloatware either by uninstalling it or disabling it.

At times, uninstalling the app might cause instability to the device including blocking the updates, lags and much more. However, it is safe to disable the app, where you can enable it later if you want. In some smartphones including OnePlus or Xiaomi, you can delete the bloatware, where in other phones like Samsung and Sony, you cannot do it.

If you are not able to delete the bloatware, you can simply disable it. After disabling, the app won’t appear in the app drawer and won't run in the background. As a result, this helps in de-cluttering of your phone and thus you can save battery power as well. In order to disable the app, follow the below instructions

Step 1: Go to settings options

Step 2: Scroll down until you see "Applications" and tap on it

Step 3: Once you are in apps, it will show you the list of app that has been installed on your phone.

Step 4: Select the app that you want to disable

Step 5: Now you will be having two buttons -- Force Stop and Disable

Step 6: Tap the disable button

Step 7: After this, there will be a popup saying it may cause errors in other apps. Tap the Disable button

Step 8: You are done. If you want to enable this app in future, you can do it just by tapping the enable option.