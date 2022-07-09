Why These Phones Make Sense For Vloggers?

Smartphone Buying Guide For Vloggers

If you are a vlogger and want to upgrade to a new smartphone, here are some of the aspects that you have to look out for in a smartphone. Firstly, the smartphone should be capable of delivering a great video recording experience. It should have a selfie camera with a wide-angle view, and support features such as optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). Besides, there should be a wide range of filters and support for various modes such as wide-angle mode, night mode, etc.

In addition to camera capabilities, the smartphone you wish to buy for vlogging should have an AMOLED or IPS LCD display. If you have a phone with an AMOLED panel, then you will experience deeper blacks, higher contrast and deeper viewing angles. Do not ignore the hardware aspects as the device used for vlogging should have a fast processor, ample RAM for multitasking and sufficient storage space to save all the videos and apps. Besides these, the second most important aspect is the battery. The smartphone used for vlogging should have a capacious battery that can last for long and have fast charging to juice it up in just a few minutes. Also, the smartphone should be IP certified to be used in rain or dust conditions.

Having said these, here we have listed some of the smartphones available in the market that will be a great buy for vloggers. Do check out the list if you are buying a new smartphone for the purpose.

Realme GT Neo 3

One of the recent market entrants is the Realme GT Neo 3, which is a value-flagship offering touted to be the world's fastest fast-charging smartphone. The device houses a 4500mAh battery with 150W fast charging that can refuel the battery up to 50% in just five minutes. The device uses a capable Dimensity 8100 SoC, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The hardware can deliver a smooth performance all through the day and handle multi-taking without breaking a sweat.

Furrhermore, the Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch flat FHD+ AMOLED display with an immersive viewing experience, up to 1,000 brightness, and a 50MP triple-camera setup with a Sony OIS- and EIS-enabled sensor. It can deliver 4K videos at FHD resolution and 60fps for steady and crisp videos.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is another latest offering is suitable for vloggers who want to buy a smartphone within burning a hole in their pocket. It device a 6.43-inch AMOLED HDR10+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. Other aspects include a Dimensity 1300 SoC and a 4500 dual-cell battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord 2T has a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary wide-angle, 8MP ultra-wide angle, and a 2MP mono lens. The primary camera uses the Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support and 4K video recording. The front-facing camera is a 32MP sensor with 1080p video recording capability.

Poco F4 5G

Poco F4 5G is a newly launched smartphone suitable for vloggers as it comes within a budget and a slew of handy features. There is a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision certification, HDR10+ and a brightness of 1300 nits. Hardware aspects include a 4500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging and a Snapdragon 870 SoC.

There is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor and it is the first smartphone from the company to have OIS. The Poco F4 also supports 4K video recording with up to 60fps and there is also support for slow-motion 960fps videos at 720p resolution. The 20MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout is capable of retaining the natural skin tone and texture.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

The iPhone 13 Pro is a good model for vloggers who do not have any tight budget restrictions. It features a Super Retina display with a high refresh rate, which is possible with the ProMotion technology. The device gets the power from the most powerful Apple A15 Bionic chip that makes it a imaging prowess.

Also, there is a set of 12MP cameras with lenses that offer wide, ultra-wide-angle and telephoto capabilities. It features a 6x optical zoom range to capture far-off objects, giving macro photography a new dimension. There is a capability to shoot videos in 4K Dolby Vision HDR, a front-facing 12MP camera with night mode, and an IP68 rating.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The high-end smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, launched earlier this year comes with a set of imaging aspects, including a 108MP camera sensor and features such as ultra-wide lens, 3x zoom lens, standard lens, and an additiona 10x zoom lens. It makes the gap between smartphones and compact cameras narrower with its capabilities. It can deliver great night shots and records 4K videos at up to 60fps and 8K videos at 24fps.

Besides, there is a large AMOLED display with a Vision Booster technology. It enhances colors even in low-light conditions and delivers up to 1,750 nits of brightness, which is better than the iPhone 13 Pro. Also, the curved display around the edges gives it a comfortable feel to hold while shooting videos. There is a 5000mAh battery with support for fast-charging up to 45W and fast wireless charging as well.