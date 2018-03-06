Women's Day gift ideas: These budget smartphones can be your option

With Women's Day around the corner, you might looking for amazing gifts for the special woman in your life. Whether it is your wife or girlfriend, mother or sister, you should make sure she feels appreciated not only on Women's Day but all the days in the year. Well, if you are confused how to do that, we are here to help.
Flowers and chocolates are great, but you should choose a gift that is useful. One of the most popular and relevant products that fits in the gift category is the smartphone. If you are running short of money, you don't need to worry.
We have compiled a list of budget smartphones that you can gift your special woman this Women's Day. So go on and scroll down to find the perfect budget smartphone.
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt 16GB
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB / 64GB Internal Storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB via micro SD card
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.9 aperture
- 8MP front camera, f/1.9 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Oppo A71 2018
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with ColorOS 3.2
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Panasonic P100
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 1GB /2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 2200mAh battery
Smartron t.phone P
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Nokia 5
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass display, 500 nits brightness
- 1.4 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB / 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP autofocus rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP autofocus front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Motorola Moto E4 Plus
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3 GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with 650MHz Mali T720 MP1 GPU
- 3GBRAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- 13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP fixed focus front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery with 10W rapid charging
Micromax Bharat 5 Plus
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display
- 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek processor
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
Micromax Selfie 3 E460
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB DDR3 RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, Sony sensor
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash, Samsung sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Nxt 32GB
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD Super AMOLED display
- 1.6GHz Octa-Core Exynos 7870 processor with Mali T830 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Intex Elyt e6
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display with Dragontrail glass protection
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737V processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera with Flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Panasonic Eluga I9
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 64-bit processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory with up to 128GB microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (Micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camerae
- 4G VoLTE
- 2500mAh battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- FingerPrint
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4100 MAh Battery
Lenovo K8 Note
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 (2x 2.3GHz Cortex-A72 + 4x 1.85GHz Cortex-A53 + 4x 1.4GHz Cortex-A53) 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Xiaomi Redmi Y1
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
