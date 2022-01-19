Xiaomi 11T Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Which Is The Better Performance Flagship?

Xiaomi 11T Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Price Factor

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has been priced at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Rs. 41,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, and Rs. 43,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option. On the other hand, the OnePlus 9RT is available in two storage configurations. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM option will cost Rs. 42,999, while the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 46,999.

So, you can get the 8GB + 128GB model of the Xiaomi 11T Pro at just Rs. 39,999, while you have to spend Rs. 3,000 extra for the OnePlus 9RT. However, you'll get distinct color options for both units.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Display Design

The Xiaomi 11T Pro has 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) 10-bit true-colour flat AMOLED display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, while the OnePlus 9RT comes with a smaller 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Samsung E4 AMOLED display which offers up to 120Hz refresh rate.

In terms of screen size, the OnePlus device lags behind the Xiaomi 11T Pro. Besides, both devices weigh heavy; however, the Xiaomi phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, while the OnePlus 9RT features an in-display sensor.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Performance

Both devices are powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip. On the software front, the OnePlus 9RT runs Android 11 with the company's OxygenOS 11 skin on the top which will receive the Android 12 update in March. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 11T Pro runs Android 11 based MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Edition custom skin and will soon get MIUI 13 update.

For battery, the Xiaomi 11T Pro beats the OnePlus 9RT by packing a 5,000 mAh battery and supports 120W fast charging. It is claimed to charge up to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. The OnePlus phone is backed by a smaller 4,500 mAh battery that comes with the company's proprietary Warp Charge 65T technology.

Xiaomi 11T Pro Vs OnePlus 9RT: Camera Features

In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sports a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telemacro sensor. The Xiaomi phone is also capable of recording 8K video.

However, the OnePlus 9RT has a plus point that the 50MP main lens supports OIS technology. The main lens of the OnePlus phone is assisted by an ultra-wide lens and a macro shooter. Upfront, both devices come with a 16MP camera sensor.

Which One Should You Consider?

Both phones are packed with premium features for their asking price. Both have their own specialty. For instance, you'll get a bloat-free android experience on the OnePlus 9RT, while the Xiaomi 11T Pro is IP53 certified for water resistance and also supports fast charging compared to the OnePlus phone. All in all, choosing any of them can be worth it.