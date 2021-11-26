Xiaomi Black Friday Sale (Nov 25-Nov 30): Best Deals On Smartphones, TVs, & Laptops Features oi-Rohit Arora

Xiaomi is hosting a five-day sales festival in India across Mi.com, Mi Home, Flipkart, Amazon and all offline partners across India. The annual sale event- 'Black Friday Sale' went live on November 25 and will go till November 30. Many Xiaomi ecosystem products- smartphones, smart TVs and laptops will be available for purchase at discounted prices along with some offers and combo deals during the five-day sale period.

The Chinese technology giant has partnered with ICICI bank to facilitate instant discounts on the purchase of products via the ICICI debit and credit cards on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Amazon. Additionally, buyers can also avail of cashback offers of up to Rs. 5,000 across online and offline stores.

We have shortlisted the best products available on discounts along with offers during the sale period. Have a look.

Deals on Smartphones Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G- Launched at a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the base version (6GB/128GB), the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes at a discounted price of Rs. 24,499. It is the slimmest and lightest 5G phone and packs some exciting specifications such as an E4 120Hz AMOLED Display, Dolby Atmos Powered dual speakers, IP rating, among others. For protection, the screen gets the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer. You can read more about its performance in our review.

Launched at a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the base version (6GB/128GB), the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G comes at a discounted price of Rs. 24,499. It is the slimmest and lightest 5G phone and packs some exciting specifications such as an E4 120Hz AMOLED Display, Dolby Atmos Powered dual speakers, IP rating, among others. For protection, the screen gets the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 layer. You can read more about its performance in our review. Mi 11X Pro- Launched at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base variant, the feature-packed Mi 11X Pro is available at a discount price of Rs. 34,499 for 8GB+128GB and Rs. 39,499 for 8GB+256GB. The handset flaunts a 6.67-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Launched at a starting price of Rs. 39,999 for the base variant, the feature-packed Mi 11X Pro is available at a discount price of Rs. 34,499 for 8GB+128GB and Rs. 39,499 for 8GB+256GB. The handset flaunts a 6.67-inch full HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. Mi 11X- The Mi 11X is also available at a discount of Rs. 4,000. You can purchase the handset at Rs. 25,999 with discounts on ICICI debit/credit cards. Deals On Smart TVs In addition to smartphones, you can also avail discounts on other ecosystem products across Redmi and Xiaomi portfolios. The Mi TV 4A 108cm (43) Horizon Edition is up for grabs at Rs. 25,999.

The Redmi Smart TV X Series will be available at a starting price of Rs. 36,499.

The Mi TV 4C 43 is available at Rs. 24,999, after a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the launch price.

The recently launched Redmi Smart TV 43" is available at Rs. 23,999, i.e. Rs. 2,000 down from its launch price of Rs. 25,999. Deals On Laptops The RedmiBook 15.6" (i3/8GB/256GB) is available at Rs. 35,499, i.e. Rs. 6,500 down from its original price of Rs. 41,999.

The RedmiBook 15.6" (/I3/8GB/512GB) is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 38,499.

Lastly, the RedmiBook 15 Pro 15.6" (i5/8GB/512GB) is available at Rs. 44,499 during the sale period. Deals On Ecosystem Products Additionally, Xiaomi is also offering discounts on several IoT and ecosystem products. Below are the products available at discounted prices during the Xiaomi Black Friday Sale. The Mi Air Purifier 3 is up for grabs at a discount of Rs. 2,000 along with Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P at Rs. 19,999.

The Mi Smart Band 5 and 6 are selling at a discounted price of Rs. 2,299 and Rs. 3,299 respectively.

Xiaomi is offering a Rs. 200 discount on Mi Dual Driver In-ear Earphones Black, Xiaomi Beard Trimmer 2, Mi Hypersonic Power Bank 20000mAh 50W, Mi Polarized Square Sunglasses, Mi Polarized Pilot Sunglasses, Redmi Earbuds 2C and Mi Athleisure Shoes (Black) UK6.

You can get Rs. 500 discount on Mi 360 Home Security Camera 2K Pro and Men's Sports Shoes 2 Black UK 11#.

Best Mobiles in India