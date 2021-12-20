ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Christmas Sale 2021: Mi Smartphones, Mi Laptops, Mi Speaker Available At Discounted

    By
    |

    Recently, Xiaomi announced a sale on account of the festival of Christmas. During this sale, you can get a slew of discounts on many products. The sale is already live on the Indian website of the company. The Chinese smartphone giant is providing discounts on smartphones, accessories, laptops and Tvs.

     

    Xiaomi Christmas Sale 2021

    If you are looking forward to buy any Xiaomi product, then you can take a look at the offers and discounts offered during the Xiaomi Christmas Sale 2021. Also, consumers will get a discount using an ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The maximum discount you can get is up to Rs. 4.500.

    Up To 40% Off On Mi Smartphones

    You can get a 40 percent discount on buying a new smartphone from Xiaomi. You can buy all these smartphones at a discount using an ICICI Bank card.

    Up To Rs. 21,600 off with Exchange On Laptops
     

    Are you looking for a new laptop? You can exchange your laptop at a discount of Rs. 21,600 when you buy a new one on Mi.com.

    Up To 50% Off On Xiaomi Smart TVs

    Xiaomi has a strong presence in the smart TV market segment in India. You can get a discount of a whopping 50 percent. Also, there will be additional discounts on using an ICICI Bank card for the purchase.

    Up To 40% Off On Xiaomi Smart Home Devices

    Xiaomi home devices are available at a massive discount of 40 percent on the official website of the company.

    Up To 30% Off On Audio Devices, Headphones, Smart Speakers, and More

    If you are looking forward to new audio devices, headphones, speakers, and soundbars, then during the sale, you can get discounts and offers of up to 30 percent.

    Mi Watch Revolve

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999

    Mi Watch Revolve is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Air Purifier 3

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 12,999

    Mi Air Purifier 3 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival sale. You can get this smartwatch for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999

    Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival sale. You can get this sports shoes for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh 18W

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,299 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499

    Mi Boost Pro Power Bank 30000mAh 18W is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival sale. You can get this power bank for Rs. 2,299 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 699 ; MRP: Rs. 999

    Mi Smart LED Bulb (B22) is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival sale. You can get this smart bulb for Rs. 699 onwards during the sale.

     

    Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 21,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999

    Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival sale. You can get this Robot Vacuum for Rs. 21,999 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 500 ; MRP: Rs. 699

    Mi Motion Activated Night Light 2 is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival sale. You can get this light for Rs. 500 onwards during the sale.

    Mi Router 4C

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 899 ; MRP: Rs. 1,199

    Mi Router 4C is available at discount during Mi Fan Festival sale. You can get this router for Rs. 899 onwards during the sale.

