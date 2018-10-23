Xiaomi's 'Diwali with Mi' sale starts today on mi.com: Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Mi A2 and more

This Diwali you are going to avail some of the best Xiaomi devices and other gadgets at their great discounted price option. The scheme as "Diwali with Mi", looks lucrative irrespective of its other amazing offers as well. If you are really looking forward to avail them, you must visit mi.com. It also important to note that the sale is currently running and will end on 25th October.

The offers that make the sales of these products interesting comprise- flat Rs. 750 instant discount with SBI credit cards at minimum transaction value of Rs. 7,500, Paytm cashback under which you can get flat Rs. 500 cashback on Redmi Note 5 Pro and Poco F1, 20% super cash with Mobikwik, and more.

Other exclusive deals that you can get are flat Rs. 500 off on 32 and 43 Mi LED Smart TV 4A and coupons worth Rs. 3,500 from ixigo(applicable only for smartphones). Besides, you also get 3 day priority access on such merchandises, combo offers etc.

Poco F1 (Offer: Rs 2,000 off)

Key specs

6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery Redmi Y2 (offer: Rs 2,000 off)

Key specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Mi A2 (Offer: Rs 2,000 Off)

Key specs 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery Redmi Note 5 Pro Red (Offer: Rs 2,000 off)

Key specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0 Redmi 6 Pro (Offer: Rs 2,000 off)

Key specs

5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Redmi 6A (Offer: Rs 1,000 off)

Key specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM

16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery Mi Band 3 (Offer: Rs 200 Off)

Key specs

0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC (Optional)

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 (Offer: Rs 100)

Key specs

Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP/AVRCP/SPP

4-ohm impedance, 200Hz to 18kHZ (-10dB) audio frequency range

Microphone for hand-on calling

Dimensions 50x32mm; Weight: 54g

480mAh battery promises up to 6 hours of battery life (at 80% volume) 10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i

Key specs

Unibody metal design

5.0V-2.0A / 9V-12A - 18W input - Can be charged fully in 4.2 hours

5.0V / 2.0A, 9.0V / 2.0A and 12V / 1.5A - 15W output for fast charging

93% conversion rate

Single USB port, micro USB port, four LED lights and a power button

Low-power mode that can be activated by pressing the power button twice, to charge devices like Mi Band and Mi Bluetooth headset

Dimensions: 147 x 71.2 x 14.2mm; Weight: 240g Mi Band - HRX Edition Black (Offer: Rs 300 off)

Key specs

0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time and step

Improved pedometer algorithm

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep

7g ultra light body

IP67 ratings for water resistance

2nd generation low-energy Bluetooth 4.0 chipset

Up to 23 days of battery life Mi Earphones Basic (Offer: Rs 50 off)

Key specs

Dynamic Bass with metal chamber created using 20-step process that involves diamond cutting, CD engraving, drawing and anodizing a piece on aluminum

Aerospace-grade metal diaphragm for resonating bass

Improved 3rd gen balanced damping system designed to enhance sound and airflow

Easily control volume and answer calls with wired remote that has built-in MEMS microphone that has a 58dB(A) signal to noise ratio

Kevlar fiber cable makes it extremely durable, braided sleeving prevents tangling and is resistant to wear and discoloration, even with prolonged use

Weighs just 14 grams

3 different bud sizes (XS/S/L) to fit your ears