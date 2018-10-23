Xiaomi's 'Diwali with Mi' sale starts today on mi.com: Poco F1, Redmi Y2, Mi A2 and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
This Diwali you are going to avail some of the best Xiaomi devices and other gadgets at their great discounted price option. The scheme as "Diwali with Mi", looks lucrative irrespective of its other amazing offers as well. If you are really looking forward to avail them, you must visit mi.com. It also important to note that the sale is currently running and will end on 25th October.
The offers that make the sales of these products interesting comprise- flat Rs. 750 instant discount with SBI credit cards at minimum transaction value of Rs. 7,500, Paytm cashback under which you can get flat Rs. 500 cashback on Redmi Note 5 Pro and Poco F1, 20% super cash with Mobikwik, and more.
Other exclusive deals that you can get are flat Rs. 500 off on 32 and 43 Mi LED Smart TV 4A and coupons worth Rs. 3,500 from ixigo(applicable only for smartphones). Besides, you also get 3 day priority access on such merchandises, combo offers etc.
Poco F1 (Offer: Rs 2,000 off)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM
- 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Redmi Y2 (offer: Rs 2,000 off)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Mi A2 (Offer: Rs 2,000 Off)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi Note 5 Pro Red (Offer: Rs 2,000 off)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 2.0
Redmi 6 Pro (Offer: Rs 2,000 off)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- 5.84-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi 6A (Offer: Rs 1,000 off)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Mi Band 3 (Offer: Rs 200 Off)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby
Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 (Offer: Rs 100)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP/AVRCP/SPP
- 4-ohm impedance, 200Hz to 18kHZ (-10dB) audio frequency range
- Microphone for hand-on calling
- Dimensions 50x32mm; Weight: 54g
- 480mAh battery promises up to 6 hours of battery life (at 80% volume)
10000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- Unibody metal design
- 5.0V-2.0A / 9V-12A - 18W input - Can be charged fully in 4.2 hours
- 5.0V / 2.0A, 9.0V / 2.0A and 12V / 1.5A - 15W output for fast charging
- 93% conversion rate
- Single USB port, micro USB port, four LED lights and a power button
- Low-power mode that can be activated by pressing the power button twice, to charge devices like Mi Band and Mi Bluetooth headset
- Dimensions: 147 x 71.2 x 14.2mm; Weight: 240g
Mi Band - HRX Edition Black (Offer: Rs 300 off)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- 0.42-inch OLED display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time and step
- Improved pedometer algorithm
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep
- 7g ultra light body
- IP67 ratings for water resistance
- 2nd generation low-energy Bluetooth 4.0 chipset
- Up to 23 days of battery life
Mi Earphones Basic (Offer: Rs 50 off)
Buy This offer on Mi.com
Key specs
- Dynamic Bass with metal chamber created using 20-step process that involves diamond cutting, CD engraving, drawing and anodizing a piece on aluminum
- Aerospace-grade metal diaphragm for resonating bass
- Improved 3rd gen balanced damping system designed to enhance sound and airflow
- Easily control volume and answer calls with wired remote that has built-in MEMS microphone that has a 58dB(A) signal to noise ratio
- Kevlar fiber cable makes it extremely durable, braided sleeving prevents tangling and is resistant to wear and discoloration, even with prolonged use
- Weighs just 14 grams
- 3 different bud sizes (XS/S/L) to fit your ears