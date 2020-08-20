Just In
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Vs Other Available Smartphones On Competition In India
Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is the latest flagship in town and joins the list of other Mi 10 devices like Mi 10 Pro, Mi 10 Lite, and more. The Mi 10 Ultra features a 6.67-inch FDH+ OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Snapdragon 865 processor powers the new Mi smartphone paired with up to 16GB RAM. The best features of the Mi 10 Ultra is the quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, a 20MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12MP portrait lens, and another Sony IMX586 image sensor.
While the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is one of the best phones in the market, there are plenty of other devices in close competition. These flagship devices from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Oppo, and others can easily take on the Mi 10 Ultra. For instance, the OnePlus 8 pro is also powered by the same Snapdragon 865 processor.
Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is an equally powerful phone that can be compared with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. For one, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra a larger display, powerful processor, and an enhanced camera module. Of course, the price of the Samsung flagship is higher.
Another device that can be compared with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is the iPhone. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max flagship can be set against the Mi 10 Ultra. While the iPhone 11 series are powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, the Mi 10 Ultra draws power from the SD 865 processor.
Users can also check out the Oppo flagship devices like the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro. These two can be set against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. Both being Chinese brands, the performance, and the camera modules are top-notch. At the same time, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is much more pricey than the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.
Some of the other devices that can be compared at the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro. The Huawei P40 series is yet to launch in India, and may or may not make it to the Indian market. Nevertheless, the devices are strong competition to the Mi 10 Ultra. Also, the Asus ROG Phone 3 can take on the Mi 10 Ultra with its super gaming capabilities, found in no other device.
OnePlus 8 Pro
MRP: Rs. 54,999
Key Specs
- 6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4510mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra
MRP: Rs. 97,500
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU
- LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- 5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 10MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (typical) battery
Oppo Find X2 Pro
MRP: Rs. 74,850
Key Specs
- 6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display
- 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor
- 12GB RAM With 512GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP+48MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 5G SA/NSA
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1
- USB Type-C
- 4260mAh Battery
iPhone 11 Pro Max
MRP: Rs. 1,17,100
Key Specs
- 6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
iPhone 11 Pro
MRP: Rs. 1,06,600
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch Super Retina XDR Display
- Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic
- 6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS
- 12MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP68 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
