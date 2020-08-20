Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra Vs Other Available Smartphones On Competition In India

While the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is one of the best phones in the market, there are plenty of other devices in close competition. These flagship devices from brands like OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Oppo, and others can easily take on the Mi 10 Ultra. For instance, the OnePlus 8 pro is also powered by the same Snapdragon 865 processor.

Moreover, the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra is an equally powerful phone that can be compared with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. For one, the Galaxy Note20 Ultra a larger display, powerful processor, and an enhanced camera module. Of course, the price of the Samsung flagship is higher.

Another device that can be compared with the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra is the iPhone. Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max flagship can be set against the Mi 10 Ultra. While the iPhone 11 series are powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, the Mi 10 Ultra draws power from the SD 865 processor.

Users can also check out the Oppo flagship devices like the Oppo Find X2 and the Oppo Find X2 Pro. These two can be set against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. Both being Chinese brands, the performance, and the camera modules are top-notch. At the same time, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is much more pricey than the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra.

Some of the other devices that can be compared at the Huawei P40 and the Huawei P40 Pro. The Huawei P40 series is yet to launch in India, and may or may not make it to the Indian market. Nevertheless, the devices are strong competition to the Mi 10 Ultra. Also, the Asus ROG Phone 3 can take on the Mi 10 Ultra with its super gaming capabilities, found in no other device.

OnePlus 8 Pro

MRP: Rs. 54,999

Key Specs



6.78-inch (3168 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 120Hz 19.8:9 Fluid AMOLED display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 10 with OxygenOS 10.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 48MP + 8MP + 5MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4510mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra

MRP: Rs. 97,500

Key Specs



6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3088 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 650 GPU / Octa-Core Samsung Exynos 990 7nm EUV processor with ARM Mali-G77MP11 GPU

LTE- 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

5G - 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB/512GB (UFS 3.1) storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

10MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) battery

Oppo Find X2 Pro

MRP: Rs. 74,850

Key Specs



6.7 Inch Quad HD+ OLED Display

2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 Processor

12GB RAM With 512GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP+48MP+13MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

5G SA/NSA

Dual 4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth 5.1

USB Type-C

4260mAh Battery

iPhone 11 Pro Max

MRP: Rs. 1,17,100

Key Specs



6.5 Inch Super Retina XDR Display

Hex-Core Apple A13 Bionic

6GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM

12MP + 12MP + 12MP Triple Camera With OIS

12MP Front Facing Camera

Face ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

IP68 Water & Dust Resistant

Animoji

Wireless Charging

iPhone 11 Pro

MRP: Rs. 1,06,600

