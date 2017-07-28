Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Other smartphones

Xiaomi Mi 5X is mid range smartphone and as is the case with devices from this eminent Chinese firm Mi 5X has some serious features and specs that make it a threat for handsets in the same price range.
Mi 5X, launched in July 2017 in China, belongs to the trusted line up of smartphones in the Mi 5 series. The device has a full metal uni body with dual camera setup and fingerprint scanner on the rear panel.
It has a 5.5-inch, 2.5 D protected, LTPS display that flaunts a 1080x1920 pixels of Full HD resolution. Powered by 64-Bit octa core Snapdragon 625 Soc clocked at 2.0 GHz, this device promises a killing performance in the price range. It runs Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box which is supported by MIUI 9 GUI. Mi 5X has 4GB RAM which is enough to make it a loved device among gaming enthusiasts.
The device will go on sale in China on August 1, 2017 and is priced at CNY 1,499 (approx. Rs. 14,990) . There is still time before the device hits shelves in India.
We have created a comparison list to give you an overview how this device compares to other smartphones in the same segment.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Gionee A1
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB Internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE,
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA1
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Pump Express Plus
- 2.0 fast charging
Asus Zenfone 3s Max
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh built-in battery
Kodak Ektra
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 21MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V5s
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
LG Stylus 3
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Stylus Pen
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery