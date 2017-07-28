Xiaomi Mi 5X vs Other smartphones

Xiaomi Mi 5X is mid range smartphone and as is the case with devices from this eminent Chinese firm Mi 5X has some serious features and specs that make it a threat for handsets in the same price range.

Mi 5X, launched in July 2017 in China, belongs to the trusted line up of smartphones in the Mi 5 series. The device has a full metal uni body with dual camera setup and fingerprint scanner on the rear panel.

It has a 5.5-inch, 2.5 D protected, LTPS display that flaunts a 1080x1920 pixels of Full HD resolution. Powered by 64-Bit octa core Snapdragon 625 Soc clocked at 2.0 GHz, this device promises a killing performance in the price range. It runs Android Nougat 7.0 out-of-the-box which is supported by MIUI 9 GUI. Mi 5X has 4GB RAM which is enough to make it a loved device among gaming enthusiasts.

SEE ALSO: Best smartphones with high internal memory to buy in India

The device will go on sale in China on August 1, 2017 and is priced at CNY 1,499 (approx. Rs. 14,990) . There is still time before the device hits shelves in India.

We have created a comparison list to give you an overview how this device compares to other smartphones in the same segment.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Buy At Price of Rs 17,900

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera

13MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Gionee A1 Buy At Price of Rs 16,399

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB Internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE,

4010mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto G5 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging Samsung Galaxy On Max Buy At Price of Rs 16,900

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera

13MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Sony Xperia XA1 Buy At Price of Rs 19,447

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology

2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

23MP rear camera with LED flash

8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2300mAh battery with Qnovo Adaptive Charging, Pump Express Plus

2.0 fast charging Asus Zenfone 3s Max Buy At Price of Rs 12,890

Key Features

5.2-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with ZenUI 3.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5000mAh built-in battery Kodak Ektra Buy At Price of Rs 19,990

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

21MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V5s Buy At Price of Rs 16,846

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery LG Stylus 3 Buy At Price of Rs 16,349

Key Features

5.7-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) In-cell Touch 2.5D curved glass IPS display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

Stylus Pen

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery