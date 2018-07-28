Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Vs Xiaomi Mi A2: Sometimes Lite is better than pro

Xiaomi recently launched the Xiaomi Mi A2 and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in Spain with stock Android OS and the company is also gearing up for the launch of the Xiaomi Mi A2 in India on the 8th of August. Unfortunately, the company is not launching the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in India, which has some features, which misses out on the Xiaomi Mi A2, which makes the Xiaomi Mi A2 a great smartphone as it is more affordable compared to the Xiaomi Mi A2.

Bigger battery

The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite has a much bigger 40000 mAh Li-ion battery which can last longer than the Xiaomi Mi A2. However, the Xiaomi Mi A2 does support Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0 and the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite supports normal charging at 10W.

3.5 mm headphone jack

For some smartphone enthusiasts, this is an important feature. The Xiaomi Mi A2 does not have a 3.5 mm headphone jack, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite does have a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. The Xiaomi Mi A2 has a USB type C port, which doubles as an audio jack. So, if you are charging your smartphone, then you cannot use wired headphones on the Mi A2 what so ever.

Micro SD card slot

Once again, the Xiaomi Mi A2 lacks support for micro SD card, whereas the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite has a hybrid SIM card slot, where a user can use either two SIM cards or a SIM and a micro SD card up to 128 GB. Having a micro SD card slot is a nifty feature, where the user can transfer data when the phone storage gets low. Just like the most of the Xiaomi Mi-series of smartphones, the Xiaomi Mi A2 does lack on the same. However, one can still use USB OTG to via the type C port to connect pen drives and card readers.

Notch design

The Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite is the first affordable Android smartphone to launch in Europe with a notch on the top of the display, which gives a premium look for the smartphone. However, on the Xiaomi Mi A2 offers a standard design with an 18:9 aspect ratio without any notch.

Conclusion

The Xiaomi Mi A2 does have a better display (in terms of resolution), more powerful processor, improved cameras, and a better design. However, the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite does have an edge over the Xiaomi Mi A2 in terms of the audio jack, battery, micro SD card slot and the presence of a notch makes it one of the best-looking smartphones at the price range of 150 Euros.