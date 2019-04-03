Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival Sale 2019: Re.1 Flash Sale, Discounts on smartphones and more Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival Sale which starts from tomorrow(4th April) and will conclude on 6th April 2019, provides great offers including-flash sale, discounts and other benefits on Xiaomi products. The products hold a wider collection- starting from TVs to Smartbands and phones to other gadgets, which you can obtain at an exciting revised price option. Check out the listing below.

The official website of Xiaomi is flooded with some really incredible deals. You will get 5% instant discount up to Rs. 500 on HDFC bank card and EMI transactions(minimum transaction value of Rs. 5,998). While paying with Mi-Pay, you can get a chance to win Mi TVs and Redmi Note 7.

Other offers include- no cost EMI option, excellent warranty service, outstanding cashback and exchange offers, and many more. Importantly, under the flash sale, you can obtain some products at just Rs. 1. Besides all these attractive schemes, these wares also have features that entirely can give an additional reason for their purchasing.

Re.1 Flash Sale on Redmi Note 7 Pro

Key Specs

6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

13MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

4000mAh Battery
Upto Rs 4,000 of on POCO F1

Key Specs

6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display

2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybride Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Rear Camera

20MP Front Camera

IR Face Unlock

Dual 4G VoLTE

WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

4000 MAh Battery
Upto Rs 2,000 off on Redmi 6

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Up to Rs 3,500 off on Redmi Y2

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Up to Rs 5,000 off on Redmi Note 6 Pro

Key Specs 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Mi A2 (MRP: Rs 17,499, Discount Price: Rs 11,999)

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
35,000 off on Redmi 6 Pro

Key Specs

5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

4000mAh Battery
Up to Rs 600 off on Redmi Note 5 Pro

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU

4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi 6A (MRP: Rs 5,999, Discount Price Rs 6,999)

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Rs 200 off on Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2

Key Specs

Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP/AVRCP/SPP

4-ohm impedance, 200Hz to 18kHZ (-10dB) audio frequency range

Microphone for hand-on calling

Dimensions 50x32mm; Weight: 54g

480mAh battery promises up to 6 hours of battery life (at 80% volume)
Mi Band 3 (MRP: Rs 1,999, After Discount: Rs 2,199)

Key Specs

0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications

Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor

Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder

8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body

5ATM (50 meters) water resistant

Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC (Optional)

110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby
Mi LED TV 4 PRO 55

Key Specs

16 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Mi Earphones Silver/Black

Key Specs

Tangle free cable

Ultra deep bass

Has mic and play/pause button

High quality silicone earbuds. Cable length-1.25 m

3.5mm jack. Speaker impedance: 32Ω. Frequency Response Range: 20-20,000Hz, Rated power: 5mW

Super extra bass, powerful 10mm drivers, HD clear sound, in-line microphone, play/pause your music, change your tracks and answer/end your calls

Aluminum alloy sound chamber