Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival Sale 2019: Re.1 Flash Sale, Discounts on smartphones and more
Xiaomi's Mi Fan Festival Sale which starts from tomorrow(4th April) and will conclude on 6th April 2019, provides great offers including-flash sale, discounts and other benefits on Xiaomi products. The products hold a wider collection- starting from TVs to Smartbands and phones to other gadgets, which you can obtain at an exciting revised price option. Check out the listing below.
The official website of Xiaomi is flooded with some really incredible deals. You will get 5% instant discount up to Rs. 500 on HDFC bank card and EMI transactions(minimum transaction value of Rs. 5,998). While paying with Mi-Pay, you can get a chance to win Mi TVs and Redmi Note 7.
Other offers include- no cost EMI option, excellent warranty service, outstanding cashback and exchange offers, and many more. Importantly, under the flash sale, you can obtain some products at just Rs. 1. Besides all these attractive schemes, these wares also have features that entirely can give an additional reason for their purchasing.
Re.1 Flash Sale on Redmi Note 7 Pro
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 6.3-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 13MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000mAh Battery
Upto Rs 4,000 of on POCO F1
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 6.18 Inch FHD+ IPS LCD Touchscreen Display
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybride Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Rear Camera
- 20MP Front Camera
- IR Face Unlock
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 4000 MAh Battery
Upto Rs 2,000 off on Redmi 6
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 contrast ratio,
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Up to Rs 3,500 off on Redmi Y2
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Up to Rs 5,000 off on Redmi Note 6 Pro
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (2280×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 6GB / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 10
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Mi A2 (MRP: Rs 17,499, Discount Price: Rs 11,999)
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera and 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
35,000 off on Redmi 6 Pro
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
Up to Rs 600 off on Redmi Note 5 Pro
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
- 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.0) storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Redmi 6A (MRP: Rs 5,999, Discount Price Rs 6,999)
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
Rs 200 off on Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP/AVRCP/SPP
- 4-ohm impedance, 200Hz to 18kHZ (-10dB) audio frequency range
- Microphone for hand-on calling
- Dimensions 50x32mm; Weight: 54g
- 480mAh battery promises up to 6 hours of battery life (at 80% volume)
Mi Band 3 (MRP: Rs 1,999, After Discount: Rs 2,199)
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 0.78-inch OLED (128 x 80 pixels) display with scratch-resistant glass, anti-fingerprint coating shows time, step, heart rate, activities, weather, notifications
- Photoplethysmography (PPG) / Heart rate sensor
- Monitors your fitness and tracks your sleep, Sedentary reminder
- 8.5g (20g with band) ultra light body
- 5ATM (50 meters) water resistant
- Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC (Optional)
- 110mAh Li Ion polymer battery with up to 20 days of standby
Mi LED TV 4 PRO 55
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- 16 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 60 Hz : Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI : For set top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB : Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device
Mi Earphones Silver/Black
Buy This offer on Mi.Com
Key Specs
- Tangle free cable
- Ultra deep bass
- Has mic and play/pause button
- High quality silicone earbuds. Cable length-1.25 m
- 3.5mm jack. Speaker impedance: 32Ω. Frequency Response Range: 20-20,000Hz, Rated power: 5mW
- Super extra bass, powerful 10mm drivers, HD clear sound, in-line microphone, play/pause your music, change your tracks and answer/end your calls
- Aluminum alloy sound chamber