Xiaomi Redmi 6A top features: Dual VoLTE, AI face unlock, 18:9 aspect ratio display and more

Modern display

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A has a modern display with an 18:9 aspect ratio offering narrow bezels (compared to the competition) on all four sides of the smartphone. The phone has an HD+ display (720p) with a resolution of 1440 x 720px.

Dual VoLTE

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A supports Dual LTE or VoLTE support, where a user can use up to two LTE enabled SIM cards simultaneously. The Dual VoLTE feature is possible because of the Mobile Solutions or the chipset that powers the smartphone.

Helio A22 SoC

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor, which is an octa-core processor with a clock speed of 2.0 GHz. The Helio P22 is manufactured on the 12nm FinFET process, which should improve the overall thermal performance and the battery efficiency of the smartphone. This is the second MTK SoC powered Redmi smartphone to launch in India.

AI Face Unlock

Just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi 6A also supports AI face Unlock, which can be used to unlock the smartphone without typing any passcodes. As the smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor, the AI Face Unlock is the only way to secure the smartphone.

Dedicated micro SD slot

The Xiaomi Redmi 6A also has a dedicated micro SD card slot, where a user can use two SIM cards and a micro SD card at the same time. Whereas, in most of the smartphone, a user has to sacrifice the secondary SIM card slot to expand the storage.

13 MP PDAF camera

The Redmi 6A has a 13 MP PDAF camera on the back of the smartphone, which supports features like low-light photography and burst shooting mode. The smartphone also supports 1080p video recording with electronic image stabilisation.

Conclusion

For the price of Rs 5,999, the Redmi 6A offers a lot of features, which are generally not seen on similarly priced smartphones. The Redmi 6A seems like a nice upgrade to the Redmi 5A.