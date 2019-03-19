ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Redmi Go vs other budget smartphones

    By
    |

    Xiaomi, Chinese one of the best-selling consumer electronics have greatly been acquiring market. Especially, its smartphone series has been a topic of interests amongst users. Smartphones of this brand are available in the market of all different price-range.

    It is really nice and amazing to find some pocket-friendly devices making use of an efficient OS, which can offer a user-friendly experience. The recent add-up by Xiaomi is Redmi Go Android Go Edition which has plenty of amazing features. Moreover, in the same price variant, users can opt for other budget-friendly handsets which also have quite a lot of useful features.

    Redmi Go is the first Android Go Edition smartphone launched in India. It sports a 5-inch HD screen, Snapdragon 425 SoC with 1GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera, 4G LTE with dedicated SIM slots and a 3000mAh battery. You can as well go for some other devices which are mentioned as of a list below. Even these handsets look swashbuckling in terms of features at their mentioned price option.

    Lava Z40

    Best Price of Lava Z40
    Key Specs

    • 10.16 cm (4 inch) HD Display
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 8 GB ROM
    • 2MP Rear Camera
    • 2250 mAh Battery

    Zen Admire Blaze

    MRP: Rs 3,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.0-inch with 480 x 960 pixels resolution
    • 5MP rear camera
    • 2MP front camera
    • Memory, Storage and SIM: 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory expandable up to 32G
    • Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • Android Oreo v8.1 operating system
    • 1.3GHz SC9850KL Spreadtrum quad core processor
    • 2100mAH lithium-ion battery

    Coolpad Cool 3

    MRP: Rs 5,999
    Key Specs

    • 5.7 inch HD+ Display
    • 3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 64 GB
    • 13MP + 0.3MP Dual Rear camera | 5MP Front Camera
    • 1.5Ghz Quad Core, MTK6739 Processor
    • Dual Security
    • 3000 mAh Battery

    XOLO Era 4X

    MRP: Rs 4,444
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch IPS HD+ full View Display capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, 296 ppi pixel density and 16M color support | 2.5D curved display gorilla glass
    • 8MP Rear Camera camera
    • 5MP front camera
    • 13.3 centimeters (
    • Memory, Storage and SIM: 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
    • expandable up to 32GB
    • Dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
    • Android v8.0 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system with 1.5GHz Mediatek quad core processor
    • 3000mAH lithium-ion battery

    Coolpad Mega 5M

    MRP: Rs 3,980
    Key Specs

    • 5 Inch IPS Display
    • 1.2GHz Quad-Core Processor
    • 1GB RAM With 16GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 2MP Front Facing Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • GPS + GLONASS
    • 2000 MAh Battery

    Itel A44 Power

    MRP: Rs 4,844
    Key Specs

    • a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 480 pixels by 960 pixels
    • Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India)
    • 4GHz quad-core processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM
    • The phone packs 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card
    • 5-megapixel primary camera and a 0.3-megapixel secondary camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel front shooter for selfies.
    • The Itel A44 Power is powered by a 4000mAh

    Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition

    MRP: Rs 4,500
    Key Specs

    • Android Oreo (Go Edition)
    • 12.7cm(5) FWVGA Display
    • 1GB RAM,8 GB ROM,
    • 2 Sim 4G VoLTE,2000mAh battery,
    • 5MP rear & 2MP Front Camera HDR & Face Beauty Mode

    Panasonic P85 NXT

    MRP: Rs 4,999
    Key Specs

    • 8MP primary camera | 5MP front facing camera
    • 12.7 centimeters (5-inch) with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
    • Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM
    • 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB
    • Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
    • Android v7 Nougat operating system
    • 1.3GHz Snapdragon 210 quad core processor
    • 4000mAH lithium-ion battery

    Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity

    MRP: Rs 5,198
    Key Specs

    • 5.45 inch Display
    • 1 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 32 GB
    • 5MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • MT6739 Processor

    Asus Zenfone Lite L1

    MRP: Rs 6,049
    Key Specs

    • 13.84 cm (5.45 inch) HD+ Display
    • 2 GB RAM
    • 16 GB ROM
    • Expandable Upto 256 GB
    • 13MP Rear Camera
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
    • 3000 mAh Battery

    Panasonic Eluga Ray 530

    MRP: Rs 6,190
    Key Specs

    • 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash
    • 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh battery

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 17:32 [IST]
