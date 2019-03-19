Xiaomi Redmi Go vs other budget smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Xiaomi, Chinese one of the best-selling consumer electronics have greatly been acquiring market. Especially, its smartphone series has been a topic of interests amongst users. Smartphones of this brand are available in the market of all different price-range.

It is really nice and amazing to find some pocket-friendly devices making use of an efficient OS, which can offer a user-friendly experience. The recent add-up by Xiaomi is Redmi Go Android Go Edition which has plenty of amazing features. Moreover, in the same price variant, users can opt for other budget-friendly handsets which also have quite a lot of useful features.

Redmi Go is the first Android Go Edition smartphone launched in India. It sports a 5-inch HD screen, Snapdragon 425 SoC with 1GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera, 4G LTE with dedicated SIM slots and a 3000mAh battery. You can as well go for some other devices which are mentioned as of a list below. Even these handsets look swashbuckling in terms of features at their mentioned price option.

Lava Z40 Best Price of Lava Z40

Key Specs

10.16 cm (4 inch) HD Display

1 GB RAM

8 GB ROM

2MP Rear Camera

2250 mAh Battery Zen Admire Blaze MRP: Rs 3,999

Key Specs 5.0-inch with 480 x 960 pixels resolution

5MP rear camera

2MP front camera

Memory, Storage and SIM: 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory expandable up to 32G

Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android Oreo v8.1 operating system

1.3GHz SC9850KL Spreadtrum quad core processor

2100mAH lithium-ion battery Coolpad Cool 3 MRP: Rs 5,999

Key Specs

5.7 inch HD+ Display

3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 64 GB

13MP + 0.3MP Dual Rear camera | 5MP Front Camera

1.5Ghz Quad Core, MTK6739 Processor

Dual Security

3000 mAh Battery XOLO Era 4X MRP: Rs 4,444

Key Specs

5.45-inch IPS HD+ full View Display capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, 296 ppi pixel density and 16M color support | 2.5D curved display gorilla glass

8MP Rear Camera camera

5MP front camera

13.3 centimeters (

Memory, Storage and SIM: 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory

expandable up to 32GB

Dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android v8.0 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system with 1.5GHz Mediatek quad core processor

3000mAH lithium-ion battery Coolpad Mega 5M MRP: Rs 3,980

Key Specs

5 Inch IPS Display

1.2GHz Quad-Core Processor

1GB RAM With 16GB ROM

Dual SIM

5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

2MP Front Facing Camera

4G VoLTE

Bluetooth 4.2

GPS + GLONASS

2000 MAh Battery Itel A44 Power MRP: Rs 4,844

Key Specs

a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 480 pixels by 960 pixels

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India)

4GHz quad-core processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM

The phone packs 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card

5-megapixel primary camera and a 0.3-megapixel secondary camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Itel A44 Power is powered by a 4000mAh Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition MRP: Rs 4,500

Key Specs

Android Oreo (Go Edition)

12.7cm(5) FWVGA Display

1GB RAM,8 GB ROM,

2 Sim 4G VoLTE,2000mAh battery,

5MP rear & 2MP Front Camera HDR & Face Beauty Mode Panasonic P85 NXT MRP: Rs 4,999

Key Specs

8MP primary camera | 5MP front facing camera

12.7 centimeters (5-inch) with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution

Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM

16GB storage expandable up to 128GB

Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)

Android v7 Nougat operating system

1.3GHz Snapdragon 210 quad core processor

4000mAH lithium-ion battery Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity MRP: Rs 5,198

Key Specs

5.45 inch Display

1 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 32 GB

5MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

MT6739 Processor Asus Zenfone Lite L1 MRP: Rs 6,049

Key Specs

13.84 cm (5.45 inch) HD+ Display

2 GB RAM

16 GB ROM

Expandable Upto 256 GB

13MP Rear Camera

5MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor

3000 mAh Battery Panasonic Eluga Ray 530 MRP: Rs 6,190

Key Specs

5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery