TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- I Cancelled Events, But PM Continued With Photo Shoot: Rahul's Bitter Jibe Over Pulwama
- Kohli Is Not As Tactful As Dhoni Or Rohit: Gautam Gambhir
- Harley-Davidson Launches Two New Models In India
- Daiwa Launches 32-inch Smart TV: Price, Specification & More
- India's Bank NPAs Worst In The World; Surpasses Italy
- Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota Movie Review
- What Is Sleep Drunkenness?
- Interesting Facts About Nagaland, You Wouldn't Believe To Be True
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs other budget smartphones
Xiaomi, Chinese one of the best-selling consumer electronics have greatly been acquiring market. Especially, its smartphone series has been a topic of interests amongst users. Smartphones of this brand are available in the market of all different price-range.
It is really nice and amazing to find some pocket-friendly devices making use of an efficient OS, which can offer a user-friendly experience. The recent add-up by Xiaomi is Redmi Go Android Go Edition which has plenty of amazing features. Moreover, in the same price variant, users can opt for other budget-friendly handsets which also have quite a lot of useful features.
Redmi Go is the first Android Go Edition smartphone launched in India. It sports a 5-inch HD screen, Snapdragon 425 SoC with 1GB of RAM, 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, 5-megapixel front camera, 4G LTE with dedicated SIM slots and a 3000mAh battery. You can as well go for some other devices which are mentioned as of a list below. Even these handsets look swashbuckling in terms of features at their mentioned price option.
Lava Z40
Best Price of Lava Z40
Key Specs
- 10.16 cm (4 inch) HD Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 8 GB ROM
- 2MP Rear Camera
- 2250 mAh Battery
Zen Admire Blaze
MRP: Rs 3,999
Key Specs
- 5.0-inch with 480 x 960 pixels resolution
- 5MP rear camera
- 2MP front camera
- Memory, Storage and SIM: 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory expandable up to 32G
- Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android Oreo v8.1 operating system
- 1.3GHz SC9850KL Spreadtrum quad core processor
- 2100mAH lithium-ion battery
Coolpad Cool 3
MRP: Rs 5,999
Key Specs
- 5.7 inch HD+ Display
- 3 GB RAM | 32 GB ROM | Expandable Upto 64 GB
- 13MP + 0.3MP Dual Rear camera | 5MP Front Camera
- 1.5Ghz Quad Core, MTK6739 Processor
- Dual Security
- 3000 mAh Battery
XOLO Era 4X
MRP: Rs 4,444
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch IPS HD+ full View Display capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 720 pixels resolution, 296 ppi pixel density and 16M color support | 2.5D curved display gorilla glass
- 8MP Rear Camera camera
- 5MP front camera
- 13.3 centimeters (
- Memory, Storage and SIM: 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory
- expandable up to 32GB
- Dual SIM (micro+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android v8.0 Oreo (Go Edition) operating system with 1.5GHz Mediatek quad core processor
- 3000mAH lithium-ion battery
Coolpad Mega 5M
MRP: Rs 3,980
Key Specs
- 5 Inch IPS Display
- 1.2GHz Quad-Core Processor
- 1GB RAM With 16GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 5MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 2MP Front Facing Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Bluetooth 4.2
- GPS + GLONASS
- 2000 MAh Battery
Itel A44 Power
MRP: Rs 4,844
Key Specs
- a 5.45-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 480 pixels by 960 pixels
- Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India)
- 4GHz quad-core processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM
- The phone packs 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB via a microSD card
- 5-megapixel primary camera and a 0.3-megapixel secondary camera on the rear and a 2-megapixel front shooter for selfies.
- The Itel A44 Power is powered by a 4000mAh
Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition
MRP: Rs 4,500
Key Specs
- Android Oreo (Go Edition)
- 12.7cm(5) FWVGA Display
- 1GB RAM,8 GB ROM,
- 2 Sim 4G VoLTE,2000mAh battery,
- 5MP rear & 2MP Front Camera HDR & Face Beauty Mode
Panasonic P85 NXT
MRP: Rs 4,999
Key Specs
- 8MP primary camera | 5MP front facing camera
- 12.7 centimeters (5-inch) with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB
- Dual SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Android v7 Nougat operating system
- 1.3GHz Snapdragon 210 quad core processor
- 4000mAH lithium-ion battery
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity
MRP: Rs 5,198
Key Specs
- 5.45 inch Display
- 1 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 32 GB
- 5MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- MT6739 Processor
Asus Zenfone Lite L1
MRP: Rs 6,049
Key Specs
- 13.84 cm (5.45 inch) HD+ Display
- 2 GB RAM
- 16 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 13MP Rear Camera
- 5MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Processor
- 3000 mAh Battery
Panasonic Eluga Ray 530
MRP: Rs 6,190
Key Specs
- 5.7-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6739WA 64-bit processor with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with MicroSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP primary rear camera with LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery