Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro top features: Bigger display, improved cameras and more

Display: Bigger 6.26-inch display

This is one of the key changes which the Redmi Note 6 Pro gets over its predecessor. Unlike Redmi Note 5 Pro which featured a smaller 5.99-inch panel, the Redmi Note 6 sports a taller 6.26-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The full-screen display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. This is an upgrade over the 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 pixel screen resolution and 450 nits of maximum rightness offered by the display of Redmi Note 5 Pro. The bigger display and improved brightness and pixel resolution should make the device suitable for media consumption. We will test the display performance in our review and will share the feedback on the same.

Camera: Dual-lens front and rear camera module

Probably, the most prominent upgrade which the latest Xiaomi device has received over its precursor is the newly added dual-lens camera setup at front. Therefore, Redmi Note 6 Pro makes use of dual-lens camera setups both at the rear as well as the front. Up front, there is a 20MP primary sensor with a wide f/2.0 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. The front camera comes with AI capabilities and supports video recording at 1080p@30fps. We will share the camera samples in our comprehensive review of the device.

The rear camera setup is almost the same as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. You get a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with 1.4-micron pixels and Dual Pixel autofocus. But as we shared in our first impressions, the rear camera has received slight improvements in terms of performance due to. bigger pixel and a brighter lens that allow the device to capture some impressive shots.

New MIUI 10

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro ships with Android Oreo 8.0 out-of-the-box with the latest MIUI 10 on top. While the older Android 8.0 is a bit let down, the company has tried to make up for it with the MIUI 10. The MIUI 10 offers loads of software feature along with gesture navigations. Users can make use of the gestures to control the UI which makes it interesting to use the device. The company has also added a new ‘Game Booster' mode that improves the gaming performance of the phone by clearing the cache and reducing network latency while playing multiplayer online games like PUBG. As far as Android 9 update is concerned, Xiaomi will roll out the Android 9 Pie update in the coming months for the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Improved Battery life

The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the same 4,000 mAh battery as the Redmi Noe 5 Pro. It appears that the company is sticking to the same battery unit for its Note series of smartphones and the latest Redmi Note Pro 6 kind of nails the fact. The battery performance of the device has been improved and it appears that the MIUI 10 brings some new optimizations which keep a check on the battery of the device.

Never lose internet connectivity on Redmi Note 6 Pro

We all must have experienced internet connectivity issue while making or receiving any call. The primary reason behind this is that the smartphone manufacturers always prioritized the phone/calling feature on the device. It's not only the mobile data which stops functioning some other applications and features also stops working while we are taking any calls.

If this is what have been troubling you for long, then you can take a breath of relief as the Redmi Note 6 Pro has the solution for this. You will be able to use mobile data during VoLTE calls on the secondary SIM. You will be able to locate this option in the SIM settings of the device. Once you turn on this feature, you will be able to use mobile internet via secondary SIM on your smartphone during calls.