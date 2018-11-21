Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro top features: Bigger display, improved cameras and more

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Xiaomi has been ruling the budget smartphone market in India for quite a long time now. The Chinese tech giant debuted in the Indian market back in July 2014 with the launch of Mi 3 smartphone with a price tag of Rs 14,999. Since then, the company has introduced various smartphones catering to the needs of all types of consumers. Xiaomi smartphones not only pack the latest hardware but also delivers on software, camera and build quality.
Adding on to company's widely popular Redmi Note portfolio of smartphones, the company has recently launched the Redmi Note 6 Pro that succeeds the company's previous offering the Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will be a Flipkart exclusive and will be available from November 23 starting at 12 noon. While the Redmi Note 6 Pro runs the old Snapdragon 636 chipset which powered the Redmi Note 5 Pro, there are some notable improvements worth talking about. These include a taller display, better camera, improved battery life and more. Here we have compiled a list of top features which will give you a better insight on the new budget Redmi device.
Display: Bigger 6.26-inch display
This is one of the key changes which the Redmi Note 6 Pro gets over its predecessor. Unlike Redmi Note 5 Pro which featured a smaller 5.99-inch panel, the Redmi Note 6 sports a taller 6.26-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The full-screen display offers a screen resolution of 1080 x 2280 pixels with a maximum brightness of 500 nits. This is an upgrade over the 18:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2160 pixel screen resolution and 450 nits of maximum rightness offered by the display of Redmi Note 5 Pro. The bigger display and improved brightness and pixel resolution should make the device suitable for media consumption. We will test the display performance in our review and will share the feedback on the same.
Camera: Dual-lens front and rear camera module
Probably, the most prominent upgrade which the latest Xiaomi device has received over its precursor is the newly added dual-lens camera setup at front. Therefore, Redmi Note 6 Pro makes use of dual-lens camera setups both at the rear as well as the front. Up front, there is a 20MP primary sensor with a wide f/2.0 aperture paired with a 2MP secondary sensor. The front camera comes with AI capabilities and supports video recording at 1080p@30fps. We will share the camera samples in our comprehensive review of the device.
The rear camera setup is almost the same as the Redmi Note 5 Pro. You get a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with 1.4-micron pixels and Dual Pixel autofocus. But as we shared in our first impressions, the rear camera has received slight improvements in terms of performance due to. bigger pixel and a brighter lens that allow the device to capture some impressive shots.
New MIUI 10
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro ships with Android Oreo 8.0 out-of-the-box with the latest MIUI 10 on top. While the older Android 8.0 is a bit let down, the company has tried to make up for it with the MIUI 10. The MIUI 10 offers loads of software feature along with gesture navigations. Users can make use of the gestures to control the UI which makes it interesting to use the device. The company has also added a new ‘Game Booster' mode that improves the gaming performance of the phone by clearing the cache and reducing network latency while playing multiplayer online games like PUBG. As far as Android 9 update is concerned, Xiaomi will roll out the Android 9 Pie update in the coming months for the Redmi Note 6 Pro.
Improved Battery life
The Redmi Note 6 Pro is powered by the same 4,000 mAh battery as the Redmi Noe 5 Pro. It appears that the company is sticking to the same battery unit for its Note series of smartphones and the latest Redmi Note Pro 6 kind of nails the fact. The battery performance of the device has been improved and it appears that the MIUI 10 brings some new optimizations which keep a check on the battery of the device.
Never lose internet connectivity on Redmi Note 6 Pro
We all must have experienced internet connectivity issue while making or receiving any call. The primary reason behind this is that the smartphone manufacturers always prioritized the phone/calling feature on the device. It's not only the mobile data which stops functioning some other applications and features also stops working while we are taking any calls.
If this is what have been troubling you for long, then you can take a breath of relief as the Redmi Note 6 Pro has the solution for this. You will be able to use mobile data during VoLTE calls on the secondary SIM. You will be able to locate this option in the SIM settings of the device. Once you turn on this feature, you will be able to use mobile internet via secondary SIM on your smartphone during calls.