Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Galaxy A50: Which one you should actually buy?

Design: Redmi Note 7 Pro looks and feels premium than the other two

Starting with the design, Redmi Note 7 Pro clearly stands out as it follows a different design language. Unlike the Galaxy A50 and the new Realme 3 Pro that offers a polycarbonate body, Redmi Note 7 Pro offers Gorilla Glass 5 on both front and back. Resultant, Redmi Note 7 Pro feels more premium and robust in hands, whereas the other two gives a somewhat plasticky feel.

This doesn't mean the Galaxy A50 and Realme 3 Pro have a bad design. They just don't come across as premium as Redmi Note 7 Pro. Redmi Note 7 pro also has a splash-resistant coating that makes the handset slightly durable than the other two. Galaxy A50 is the lightest among the three and also has slimmest bezels around the display. The 3.5 mm headphone jack is offered on all the three handsets.

Realme 3 Pro and Galaxy A50 offers dedicated microSD card slot

However, Redmi Note 7 Pro features a hybrid SIM card slot, whereas Galaxy A50 and Realme 3 Pro offer a dedicated microSD card slot. This can be a deciding feature for some users who don't want to compromise on connectivity and storage. Another important design element is the charging port. While the Realme 3 Pro is still stuck with dated microUSB 2.0 port (courtesy VOOC 3.0 charging), the Galaxy A50 and Redmi Note 7 Pro flaunts the widely accepted Type-C port. Type-C port makes a difference if you frequently transfer data from PC to phone or vice versa. As far as charging speed is concerned, Realme 3 Pro takes the pie as VOOC 3.0 is really fast.

Colour variants options

If you prefer vibrant looking colourful smartphones, Redmi Note 7 Pro offers two distinctive shades- Nebula Blue and Amber Red. Realme 3 Pro also brings striking gradient finishes and is available in- in Carbon Grey, Lightning Purple and Nitro Blue gradient shades. Galaxy A50, on the other hand, is available in glossy Black, Blue and White colour variants.

Display- Galaxy A50 rules with its AMOLED screen

Let's talk about the display. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro boasts a 6.3-inches LTPS In-cell display that offers Full HD+ resolution. Realme 3 Pro also offers a 6.3-inches Full HD+ IPS LCD screen. Galaxy A50, on the other hand, flaunts a bigger 6.4-inches Full HD+ AMOLED screen. In terms of screen durability, all the smartphones offer Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro offer Gorilla Glass 5 whereas the Galaxy A50 offers dated Gorilla Glass 3 protection even though it is priced higher. However, you must note that the Galaxy A50 features an in-screen fingerprint scanner whereas the other two offers regular biometric scanners.

Galaxy’s AMOLED Vs Redmi’s In-cell vs Realme’s LCD

As far as display performance is concerned, Samsung Galaxy A50 has an edge over the other two as the AMOLED panel offers deeper blacks and slightly punchier colours. The colours on Galaxy A50's AMOLED screen look more vibrant and lively while streaming videos and playing games. Galaxy A50 is also Widevine L1 certified.

Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro also boast impressive displays. Both the devices also offer Widevine L1 certification to stream HD content on media streaming apps. The colour reproduction of displays on both Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro is somewhat similar; however, Redmi Note 7 Pro's screen offers slightly better contrast as compared to display on Realme 3 Pro.

Camera performance

Starting with Redmi Note 7 Pro, the handset offers a 48MP+5MP dual-lens camera setup and a 13MP selfie camera. Realme 3 sports a 16MP+5MP dual-lens camera setup and a massive 25MP selfie camera. Samsung Galaxy A50 features a triple-lens camera setup offering 25MP primary camera, 5MP depth-sensor and an additional 8MP ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, Galaxy A50 rivals the Realme 3 Pro by providing the equivalent 25MP front-facing camera.

Daylight camera performance

Both Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro capture very good images in daylight. The images captured on Redmi Note 7 Pro have better details, whereas images shot on Realme 3 Pro show punchier colours and slightly better dynamic range. It seems that the software on Realme 3 Pro is slightly inclined towards creating vivid overall image output. Images captured on Realme 3 Pro show some extra saturation and contrast levels. Redmi Note 7 Pro's images show true to eyes colours.

Galaxy A50 packs a decent camera but the results are not at par with the other two handsets. Images shot with Galaxy A50 have far lesser details, washed out colours and some exposure issues. Pictures look pleasing on AMOLED displays if you don't dig deep into technicalities. Where Galaxy A50 really shines is the landscape photography as the phone offers a wide-angle lens. The other two handsets simply miss this feature and lose out to Galaxy A50 in the wide-angle (landscape & street) photography.

Portrait camera performance

When we talk about portraits, Samsung loses the game to the other two handsets. Portraits captured on Galaxy A50 show non-uniform bokeh and muted colours. The competition is in between Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro. Both smartphones capture good portraits. Redmi Note 7 Pro once again keeps natural colours intact and creates a very pleasing natural bokeh effect most of the times.

Realme 3 Pro also surprised us with its 5MP depth sensor. The secondary camera manages to create a very natural-looking bokeh effect with perfect shadows and contrast levels, especially when subjects are humans and the camera is at the right distance to create the bokeh effect. Due to Realme 3 Pro's heavy software algorithms, colours look a bit unrealistic in some shots. As a result, Redmi Note 7 Pro wins the game as it once again delivers natural-looking and most realistic shots with true to eyes colours.

Night Camera performance

The fight for the best low-light camera is once again between Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro. Both the phones have dedicated Night modes. Redmi Note 7 Pro offers slightly more realistic shots in extreme low-light; however, its software algorithm softens the details and also fails to brighten up dark spots. Realme 3 Pro on the other offers much brighter and well-lit shots in the same scenarios. The camera's software algorithm on Realme 3 Pro brings incredible details which are easily lost in images shot on Redmi Note 7 Pro. The results might look somewhat artificial but there are many instances when you would prefer Realme 3 Pro's night shots over Redmi Note 7 Pro's images for that extra detailing and information in the frame.

Here I would like to mention that Galaxy A50 does not feature a dedicated Night mode; however, its camera still manages to perform a decent job in standard mode when there's some amount of light available. In dark situations, Galaxy A50 camera simply can't match the other two handsets.

Selfie Camera performance

I was hoping to see a tough fight between Realme 3 Pro and Galaxy A50 in selfie department; however Redmi Note 7 Pro's selfie shots have once again managed to steal the show. Check out the above sample. I was surprised to see that Redmi Note 7 Pro's 13MP selfie camera did a better job than the other two even though the other two handsets boast a 25MP front-facing shooter.

The selfie shot on Galaxy A50 looks somewhat softer, colour tones are not represented accurately and have some exposure issues. Realme 3 Pro's front camera has maintained good details but once again the skin colour tones and even the shirt's red colour are not represented accurately. The image shot by Redmi Note 7 Pro's 13MP selfie camera showed incredible details, true-to-eyes colour tones and is devoid of any exposure issues.

Camera Verdict- Redmi Note 7 Pro is the winner

Redmi Note 7 Pro with its massive 48MP camera has an edge over the other two handsets. It comes out as an overall better camera handset than Realme 3 Pro and Galaxy A50. The shots captured on Redmi Note 7 Pro show better details and most realistic colours, be it rear camera or the selfie camera.

Realme 3 Pro takes the second spot as it also offers an impressive daylight camera with excellent dynamic range. The Night mode on Realme 3 Pro is surprisingly good and better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's night mode in many cases. The smartphone can also shoot super-slow motion videos at 960 fps at 720fps, which is a great add-on. If you love night photography and prefer punchier colours, go for Realme 3 Pro.

If you fancy a wide-angle lens, pick Galaxy A50; however, the camera output is just mediocre and is only good for daylight shots. Galaxy A50 is also not a good camera phone to capture portrait shots.

Hardware- Realme 3 Pro offers best-in-class gaming performance

Coming onto hardware, Realme 3 Pro features the 7th gen. Snapdragon CPU, the best-in-class among the three smartphones. Redmi Note 7 Pro is much behind and in some cases; its SD675 SoC performs snappier than the SD710. However, it is the graphical processing unit- the Adreno 616 that gives Realme 3 Pro an upper hand over Redmi Note 7 Pro. Games run slightly better on Realme 3 Pro. In general use case scenarios, there's hardly any noticeable difference between the two.

Galaxy A50, on the other hand, is powered by the company's in-house Exynos 9610 chipset. It also performs really well in everyday routine and can also run heavy games without any performance slowdown. All three handsets are also capable enough to run multiple apps simultaneously.

While the games look most immersive on Galaxy A50 due to AMOLED screen, the gameplay feels much smoother on Realme 3 Pro and even on the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Realme 3 Pro is slightly ahead of Redmi Note 7 Pro in terms of rendering graphics on the Full HD+ display. Overall, Realme 3 Pro is the handset to buy if you love playing games on your smartphone.

Software- Samsung One UI feels more polished than MIUI and ColorOS

All the smartphones come with different custom skins based on Android 9.0 Pie. Redmi Note 7 pro runs company's MIUI 10 which is very feature-rich and offers a variety of useful software such as Second space, dual apps, Theme engine amongst others. However, it is full of annoying ads that hamper the user experience. We have also noticed some occasional lags while reviewing the Redmi Note 7 pro over time. The camera app gave us a tough time in everyday use.

Galaxy A50’s One UI feels much more refined

Galaxy A50 runs the company's newest One UI which is very intuitive, less cluttered and much pleasing to eyes as compared to Samsung's previous custom skins and even the software skins that Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7 Pro are running. App loads time and animations on Galaxy A50 are also not as snappy as Redmi Note 7 Pro's MIUI 10. And you will also experience some unwanted ads; however, it still feels the most polished UI out of three.

Realme 3 runs the company's latest ColorOS 6.0 which now brings an app drawer and some notable visual changes in the form of newly designed notification and quick settings panel. You also get a variety of useful features such as Clone apps, Gamespace, Smart driving, quick sidebar and a lot more. Realme has improved the software to a good extent and ColorOS now seems at par with custom skins from other smartphone makers.

Overall, software performance on all three handsets is good. Our personal pick is Samsung Galaxy A50 as it just feels much more refined and user-oriented.

Battery Life, Connectivity, RAM Configuration and Pricing

Coming onto battery life and connectivity, all three handsets have the ability to last one day on a full charge. Realme 3 Pro has the biggest battery in the lot but the difference is really marginal. Importantly, Realme ships the VOOC charger in the package, whereas you have to separately buy the fast charger for Redmi Note 7 Pro as it ships with a 10W charger in the box. Call quality is pretty solid on all three handsets. Redmi Note 7 Pro's speakers deliver richer audio experience than the other two.

Realme 3 Pro is available in two variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs. 13,990, 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs. 16,990. Redmi Note 7 Pro is also available in two variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM at Rs. 13,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM (16,999). Galaxy A50 can be purchased in two variants- 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM (Rs. 19,990) and 6GB RAM + 64GB ROM (Rs. 22,990).

Verdict

So which smartphone wins the fight? There's not a straight answer to this as all three are impressively affordable handsets and have their strengths and weaknesses. It comes down to your requirements as what you really want to do with the handset. If you care about a vivid display, Galaxy A50 is the answer. However, it is expensive among the three but also offers an in-screen fingerprint scanner and best overall software experience. You also get a dedicated microSD card slot, wide-angle lens and Samsung's brand value.

Redmi Note 7 Pro offers the best camera in the lot and also looks premium than the other two. Moreover, it is also durable than the Realme 3 Pro and Galaxy A50. Sadly, it does not feature a dedicated microSD card slot and the integrated ads in the UI are really annoying.

On the other hand, Realme 3 Pro is the best-in-class gaming device and offers second best camera performance. At some places, the cameras on Realme 3 Pro even win over Redmi Note 7 Pro. If Realme corrects the camera software in future, the camera on Realme 3 Pro can even beat Redmi Note 7 Pro. Besides, the smartphone also offers faster-charging speeds, ad-free software and also a dedicated microSD card slot. Evaluate your preferences and go for the handset that best suits your requirements.