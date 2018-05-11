ENGLISH

Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 16-MP Selfie Camera vs other Budget Selfie smartphones

Xiaomi has announced its latest budget smartphone- Redmi S2 in the Chinese market. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 features a 16 MP selfie snapper backed by the power of Artificial Intelligence. Redmi S2 sports the same 12 MP + 5 MP dual-lens rear camera setup that we have tested on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 16-MP Selfie Camera vs other Budget Selfie phones

Besides, the smartphone is powered by the tried and tested Snapdragon 625 chipset and runs MIUI 9 over the stable Android version- 8.1 Oreo. It is going to give a tough fight to competitors as Xiaomi's budget handsets are quite capable and performance driven.

Let's find out which smartphones are in line for a threat from Xiaomi's latest budget Android device.

Vivo V9

Key Specs

  • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
  • 2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera
  • 24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3260mAh battery

Oppo F7

Key Specs

  • 6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display
  • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory
  • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture
  • 25MP front-facing camera
  • Dual 4G VoLTE
  • 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery

Nokia 7 Plus

Key Specs

  • 6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
  • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Single / Dual SIM
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1
  • 12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3800mAh battery with fast charging

Huawei P20 Lite

Key Specs

  • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
  • Single / Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging

Honor 9i

Key Specs

  • 5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
  • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
  • 13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

  • 5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash
  • 20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
  • 4000mAh battery

Gionee A1 Plus

Key Specs

  • 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0
  • Hybrid Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 4550mAh battery with fast charging

Vivo V9 Youth

Key Specs

  • 6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
  • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
  • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
  • 16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3260mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Key Specs

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
  • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
  • Dual SIM
  • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
  • 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Key Specs

  • 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display
  • 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor
  • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
  • Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash
  • Fingerprint Sensor
  • MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi
  • 3000mAh Battery

Story first published: Friday, May 11, 2018, 13:40 [IST]
