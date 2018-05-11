Xiaomi Redmi S2 With 16-MP Selfie Camera vs other Budget Selfie smartphones

Xiaomi has announced its latest budget smartphone- Redmi S2 in the Chinese market. The Xiaomi Redmi S2 features a 16 MP selfie snapper backed by the power of Artificial Intelligence. Redmi S2 sports the same 12 MP + 5 MP dual-lens rear camera setup that we have tested on the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Besides, the smartphone is powered by the tried and tested Snapdragon 625 chipset and runs MIUI 9 over the stable Android version- 8.1 Oreo. It is going to give a tough fight to competitors as Xiaomi's budget handsets are quite capable and performance driven.

Let's find out which smartphones are in line for a threat from Xiaomi's latest budget Android device.

Vivo V9 Best Price of Vivo V9

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

2.2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 626 Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 5MP camera

24MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Oppo F7 Best Price of Oppo F7

Key Specs

6.23-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P60 12nm processor with 800MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB internal memory

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

ColorOS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery Nokia 7 Plus Best Price of Nokia 7 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Single / Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 8.1

12MP rear camera and 13 MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3800mAh battery with fast charging Huawei P20 Lite Best Price of Huawei P20 Lite

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19: 9 2.5D curved glass display with toughened glass protection

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery with fast charging Honor 9i Best Price of Honor 9i

Key Specs

5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera and secondary 2MP camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery Infinix Hot S3 Best Price of Infinix Hot S3

Key Specs

5.65-inch (1440 x 720 pixels) HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 18:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 ( 4 x 1.2 GHz Cortex A53 + 4 x 1.5 GHz Cortex A53) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with Dual LED Flash

20MP front-facing camera with dual LED flash, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

4000mAh battery Gionee A1 Plus Best Price of Gionee A1 Plus

Key Specs

6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS 4.0

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash and secondary 5MP camera with f/2.2 aperture

20MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4550mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V9 Youth Best Price of Vivo V9 Youth

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2280 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

4G VoLTE

3260mAh battery Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Best Price of Xiaomi Redmi Y1

Key Specs

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie Best Price of Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie

Key Specs

5.5 Inch HD IPS Display

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 430 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

Dual 20MP + 8MP Front Camera With LED Flash

Fingerprint Sensor

MicroSD/VoLTE/NFC/WiFi

3000mAh Battery