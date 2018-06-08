Xiaomi Redmi Y2: Dual camera, Taller display, Android Oreo and more

Xiaomi India launched new affordable dual camera smartphone in India for a starting price of Rs 9999. The smartphone has a lot of features, which are not seen on the smartphones at this price point. Lets us look at the top 5 features of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2, the latest budget smartphone from XIaomi.

Dual camera

This is the most intriguing feature of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 from our point of view. The smartphone has a vertically stacked iPhone X-like camera on the back of the phone. The dual camera module comprises a 12 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP depth sensor. In fact, the same dual camera setup is found on the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro as well. This camera setup offers features like beauty mode, bokeh effect, 1080p video recording with EIS and slow-motion videos at 720p resolution.

Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Unboxing and First Impressions

Selfie camera

The USP of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is the single 16 MP front-facing selfie camera or the AI-selfie camera. The front-facing camera also supports beauty mode, 1080p video recording and also has a front-facing flash to improve low light photography. The features set does not stop there, just like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 offers Face Unlock, using which a user can unlock his smartphone in less than a second.

Display

The smartphone has a modern 18:9 aspect ratio display with slim bezels on the top and bottom part of the smartphone. The display is protected by the unknown version of the 2.5D tempered glass, which will protect the smartphone from day to day accidents. The display uses an IPS LCD panel with 1440 x 720px HD+ panel offering 269 ppi.

Design

The smartphone has a unique metal unibody-like design. However, the smartphone is entirely made of plastic (polycarbonate), which makes this smartphone so light in weight. The Phone has a few curves at the right spot, which makes this smartphone easy to hold in hand.

Android 8.1 Oreo

Only 0.8% of all the Android smartphones are running on the latest Android 8.1 Oreo OS and the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 is one of those. The smartphone offers the latest operating system from Google with custom MIUI 9.5 skin on the top, which introduces features like full-screen gestures and other customizable features.

These are some of the best features of the Xiaomi Redmi Y2. However, there are still a lot of features, which makes the Xiaomi Redmi Y2 a great competitor in the sub Rs 10,000 smartphones.