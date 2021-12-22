Just In
Xiaomi’s New Smartphone To Bring 120W Fast-Charging In India, Will It Be Safe?
Xiaomi is once again set to up the ante with its next big smartphone launch in India. The upcoming handset- Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will be the first handset to offer 120W fast-charging speeds on a consumer smartphone. The launch teaser sent by the tech giant touts the 11i HyperCharge as India's fastest charging a smartphone and also reveals the official launch date, i.e. January 6, 2022.
The new Xiaomi 11i series can introduce two smartphones - the vanilla 11i without the 120W HyperCharge tech and the 11i HyperCharge handset with the revolutionary new battery charging technology. These smartphones will flaunt 6.67-inch 120Hz AMOLED panels, 108MP triple-lens rear cameras, and JBL speaker setups.
The new Xiaomi handsets will be powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset and will come equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The 11i-series devices will flaunt a metal unibody design and will feature Gorilla Glass Victus, the best available Corning Gorilla Glass to offer superior display protection.
Flat To 100% In 15 Minutes
These are top-of-the-line specs with 120W fast-charging being the highlight feature. Notably, the 120W fast-charging is way faster than the current fast-charging standards that max out at 67W (Mi 11 Ultra, Turbo Charging). As per Xiaomi, the 120W HyperCharge solution can refuel a 4,500 mAh battery from flat to 100 per cent in just 15 minutes and a 5,000 mAh battery in just 17 minutes.
This is downright impressive and is destined to bring a big change in how we use our smartphones. However, such crazy fast-charging speeds also bring along various safety concerns for end-users because the faster the flow of current through the charging brick to the handset's battery cell, the bigger the risk.
How 120W HyperCharge Tech Works?
Xiaomi is yet to talk about the safety aspects of the 120W HyperCharge and will probably shed some important insights closer to the official launch date. Notably, the 120W fast-charging solution is based on a new charging structure that comprises a new LiquidCool technology and a graphene application (For better conductivity) on a Li-ion battery unit. The LiquidCool tech ensures quicker heat dissipation and an efficient charging process.
Better Thermal Control?
The120W HyperCharge also introduces Multiple Tab Winding (MTW) technology to improve current flow into the battery. Combined, the 120W HyperCharge solution is said to have better thermal control with a larger current intake. The battery in the new Xiaomi 11i series will be divided into two smaller parts for fast and effective charging. Besides, the 120W HyperCharge is said to have 34 charging and battery protection features.
Also, the new handsets will come equipped with real-time temperature monitoring systems and TUV Rheinland safe fast-charge system certification. Xiaomi should include some nifty software settings to enable better hardware control of the fast-charging process in the new devices. We just hope these tech solutions ensure a safe charging user-experience.
Launch Event Date- January 6th 2022
We will bring our comprehensive use case scenarios of the Xiaomi 11i series once we have the new devices handy. You can sign up on ‘Notify me' option on the dedicated page set up by Xiaomi for the upcoming launch. The launch event will be streamed live on Xiaomi's official social platforms.
