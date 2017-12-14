Xiaomi smartphones launched in 2017: Mi A1, Mi Note 3, Mi6, Redmi Note 4 and more

Xiaomi has become one of the most prominent and popular smartphone brands in India. The company has had a good run in 2017 and we have witnessed a lot of new smartphone launches from the company. The popular one being the Redmi Note 4 which set new sales record for the company.

However, since Xiaomi's launch three years ago, the company has grown many folds. More siginificantly, the Chinese handset maker has maintained its value for money brand image quite well. In fact, the company does offer top of the line specs at budget friendly price.

Thus if you are interested to know about the Xiaomi's smartphoe we have compiled a list of all the devices that were launched in 2017. The handsets listed below primarily offer good mix of performance, battery life and price. Besides, a xiaomi mobile phone should satisfy your need if you are looking for a new smartphone and you don't want to burn a big hole hole in your pocket.

These are Xiaomi phones available today in India. We have covered phones from both the Xiaomi redmi phone range and Xiaomi Mi phone series. Check out the devices below.

Xiaomi Mi A1 Buy At Price of Rs 12,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens

secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus Key Features

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi Note 3 Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 550 nits brightness, 94.4% NTSC color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixel size

secondary 12MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Xiaomi Redmi 4 Buy At Price of Rs 10,999

Key Features

5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor

2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G

WiFi A/B/G/N

Bluetooth 4.1

4100 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi 5 Key Features

5.7-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor

2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

3300mAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Buy At Price of Rs 11,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery Xiaomi Redmi 5A Buy At Price of Rs 4,999

Key Features

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with PDAF

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X Key Features

5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display

2GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Hybrid SIM

13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

5MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

WiFi

FingerPrint

Bluetooth 4.2

4100 MAh Battery Xiaomi Redmi Y1 (Note 5A) Buy At Price of Rs 8,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

16MP front-facing camera with LED flash

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 6 Key Features

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness, 94.4% NTSC color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

Splash resistant

12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, 18W fast charging Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Buy At Price of Rs 32,999

Key Features

5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)

Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor

5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition

4G LTE

3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Key Features

6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite Buy At Price of Rs 6,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery Xiaomi Mi 5c Key Features

5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD curved glass display, 94.4% of the NTSC color gamut, 550 nits brightness, 1500: 1 contrast ratio

2.2GHz Xiaomi Surge S1 64-bit Octa-Core processor with quad-core Mali-T860 GPU

3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB internal storage

Android with MIUI 8, upgradable to Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

2860mAh (typical) / 2810mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging