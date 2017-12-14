Xiaomi smartphones launched in 2017: Mi A1, Mi Note 3, Mi6, Redmi Note 4 and more

Xiaomi has become one of the most prominent and popular smartphone brands in India. The company has had a good run in 2017 and we have witnessed a lot of new smartphone launches from the company. The popular one being the Redmi Note 4 which set new sales record for the company.
However, since Xiaomi's launch three years ago, the company has grown many folds. More siginificantly, the Chinese handset maker has maintained its value for money brand image quite well. In fact, the company does offer top of the line specs at budget friendly price.
Thus if you are interested to know about the Xiaomi's smartphoe we have compiled a list of all the devices that were launched in 2017. The handsets listed below primarily offer good mix of performance, battery life and price. Besides, a xiaomi mobile phone should satisfy your need if you are looking for a new smartphone and you don't want to burn a big hole hole in your pocket.
These are Xiaomi phones available today in India. We have covered phones from both the Xiaomi redmi phone range and Xiaomi Mi phone series. Check out the devices below.
Xiaomi Mi A1
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass LTPS display, 450nit brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with 650MHz Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (eMMC 5.0), expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat), upgradable to Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with wide-angle lens
- secondary 12MP camera with telephoto lens
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5 Plus
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits Brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typcial) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi Note 3
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 550 nits brightness, 94.4% NTSC color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform (Quad 2.2GHz Kryo 260 + Quad 1.8GHz Kryo 260 CPUs) with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with 1.25μm pixel size
- secondary 12MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Redmi 4
Buy At Price of Rs 10,999
Key Features
- 5 Inch HD IPS Touchscreen Display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Processor
- 2/3/4GB RAM With 16/32/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 13MP PDAF Autofocus Camera With Dual-Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- WiFi A/B/G/N
- Bluetooth 4.1
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5
- 5.7-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 Processor
- 2GB/3GB RAM With 16GB/32GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 3300mAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery
Xiaomi Redmi 5A
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Features
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS display with 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% (typ) / 68% (min) color gamut
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 processor with 500MHz Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum)
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4X
- 5.5 Inch FHD IPS Touchscreen Display
- 2GHz Snapdragon 625 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Hybrid SIM
- 13MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- WiFi
- FingerPrint
- Bluetooth 4.2
- 4100 MAh Battery
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 (Note 5A)
Buy At Price of Rs 8,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.2 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash
- 16MP front-facing camera with LED flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 6
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD display with 600 nits brightness, 94.4% NTSC color gamut, 1500:1 contrast ratio
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm processor with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Splash resistant
- 12MP rear camera and secondary 12MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3350mAh (typical) / 3250mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, 18W fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2
Buy At Price of Rs 32,999
Key Features
- 5.99-inch (2160 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 display with 1500:1 contrast ratio, DCI-P3 color gamut
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (Special Edition)
- Android 7.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera with Sony IMX386 sensor
- 5MP front-facing camera with facial recognition
- 4G LTE
- 3400mAh (typical) / 3300mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging
Xiaomi Mi Max 2
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 6.44-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display with 450nits brightness
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- MIUI 8 based on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro+nano/microSD)
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED Flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 5300mAh (typical) / 5200mAh (minimum) battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Xiaomi Redmi Y1 Lite
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display, 450 nits brightness, 1000: 1 Contrast ratio, 70% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 1.4GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Mobile Platform with Adreno 308 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with MIUI 8, upgradable to MIUI 9
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF
- 5MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
Xiaomi Mi 5c
- 5.15-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD curved glass display, 94.4% of the NTSC color gamut, 550 nits brightness, 1500: 1 contrast ratio
- 2.2GHz Xiaomi Surge S1 64-bit Octa-Core processor with quad-core Mali-T860 GPU
- 3GB LPDDR3 RAM, 64GB internal storage
- Android with MIUI 8, upgradable to Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12-megapixel rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2860mAh (typical) / 2810mAh (minimum) built-in battery with fast charging