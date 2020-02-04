Xiaomi To Be World's First Company To Launch Snapdragon 865-Powered Smartphone: Lin Bin Features oi-Karan Sharma

Xiaomi was the first brand to launch a smartphone with 108MP camera and also the first one to launch a 30W super-fast wireless charger. It seems the ambition of launching products first with latest hardware and technology is now becoming a habit for the company. Now, it has been reported that Xiaomi is gearing up to launch a smartphone powered by Snapdragon 865 SoC and become the first brands to launch a phone with Qualcomm's latest processor.

The news was confirmed by Lin Bin, co-founder and President of Xiaomi. In his reply to a follower on Weibo, he confirmed that Xiaomi is going to be the first company in the world to feature the Snapdragon 865 powered smartphone.

Now, this is going to be very interesting because Samsung is also gearing up to launch its Galaxy S20 series which is said to feature Snapdragon 865 SoC as well at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event slated for February 11 in the United States.

This means that Xiaomi is running out of time and the company has to announce their alleged Mi 10 flagship with the Snapdragon 865 processor before Samsung becomes the world's first company to feature SD865 powered smartphone.

If Xiaomi fails to launch the device first then it has to make the smartphone available for sale before the Galaxy S20 series which is said to be available from March 6. In this way, Xioami can make it to the market as the first phone with SD865.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that the company is planning to announce the flagship smartphone via online conference on February 11. The company is said to start teasing about the phone from February 7, 2020.

Amid the coronavirus breakout in China, the company is working hard to launch the smartphone at a particular deadline. The report suggests that the company has taken proper precautions with the employees who are working in the office, and made the masks compulsory for everyone.

