Xiaomi India 8th Anniversary Sale: Up To 60 Percent Of On Select Xiaomi And Redmi Smartphones
Xiaomi India is currently celebrating its 8th year anniversary, and to spread this happiness, the company is now offering up to 60 percent discount on select Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.
Devices like the Xiaomi 11i 5G, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+, and Redmi 9A Sport are now available at an all-time low price. Check out some of the best deals from the Xiaomi India's 8th anniversary sale on Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones.
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31999
Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,999
Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999
Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999
Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11X 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34999
Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.
Mi 11 Lite
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999
Mi 11 Lite is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999
Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11S
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Redmi Note 11
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 11,699 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999
Redmi Note 11 is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,699 onwards during the sale.
Redmi 10
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999
Redmi 10 is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
