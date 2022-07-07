Xiaomi India 8th Anniversary Sale: Up To 60 Percent Of On Select Xiaomi And Redmi Smartphones

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11i 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 18,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31999

Xiaomi 11i 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 18,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 62,999 ; MRP: Rs. 79,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 62,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 32,999 ; MRP: Rs. 49,999

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 32,999 onwards during the sale.

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 20,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999

Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 20,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X Pro 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999

Mi 11X Pro 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11X 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 22,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34999

Mi 11X 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 22,999 onwards during the sale.

Mi 11 Lite

Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 25,999

Mi 11 Lite is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Deal Price: Rs. 17,499 ; MRP: Rs. 22,999

Redmi Note 11 Pro is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,499 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11S

Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999

Redmi Note 11S is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.

Redmi Note 11

Deal Price: Rs. 11,699 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999

Redmi Note 11 is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 11,699 onwards during the sale.

Redmi 10

Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999

Redmi 10 is available at discount during Xiaomi 8th Anniversary sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.