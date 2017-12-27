Year End discounts on Honor 9i, Honor 8 Pro, Honor 6x, Honor 8 and more Honor smartphones

Honor has announced a plethora of smartphones in the year 2017. The company introduced the taller 18:9 aspect ratio in mid-range segment with Honor 7X.

Honor also gave this world double dual-lens camera setup with the launch of Honor 9i that offers bokeh effect in selfies you capture. Besides, we also saw some other exciting handsets from the house of Honor including Honor 8 Pro that gave a tough competition to OnePlus 5.

As the year 2018 is knocking on the door, Honor has announced some exciting year-end sale discounts on company's popular smartphones.

You can buy these smartphones at considerably lower price-point to make the most out of year-end sale. Let's have a detailed look on the offers on Honor smartphones.

10% off on Honor 9i

Key Features

5.9-inch (2160 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor (4 xA53 at 2.36GHz + 4 x A53 at 1.7GHz) with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with EMUI 5.1

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

16MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

13MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3340mAh battery (typical) / 3240mAh (minimum) battery

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Key Features

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass IPS display

Octa-core Kirin 655 ( 4 x 2.1GHz + 4 x 1.7GHz) 16nm processor with Mali T830-MP2

3GB / 4GB LPDDR3 RAM with 32GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+ nano/microSD)

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EMUI 4.1

12MP rear camera with LED Flash, 6P lens, 1.25um pixel size, PDAF and 2MP secondary camera

8MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3340mAh (typical) / 3270mAh (minium) battery with support for fast charging

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

Key Features

5.5-inch (1080 x 1920 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 (MSM8939) (4×1.5GHz + 4×1.2GHz) processor with Adreno 405 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Android 5.1 (Lollipop) with EMUI 3.1

13MP rear camera with LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G

3000mAh battery

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) in-cell LTPS display with 10-finger multi-touch

Octa-Core (4×1.8GHz Cortex A15 4×1.3GHz Cortex A7) Hisilicon Kirin 925 processor with Mali T628-MP4 GPU

3GB RAM

16GB/ 32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 4.4 (KitKat) with Emotion UI 3.0

Dual SIM (micro + nano)

Dual 8MP camera rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera

IR LED for remote control

4G LTE Cat6 / 3G HSPA+

3600mAh battery

Key Features 5.2-inch FHD IPS LCD full supporting multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution, 424 ppi pixel density and 16M color support

13MP primary camera

8MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system with 2GHz ARM Cortex-A53 + 1.7GHz ARM Cortex-A53 HiSilicon Kirin 650 octa core processor, 2GB RAM

16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB and dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

3000mAH lithium-polymer battery providing talk-time of 31.5 hours and standby time of 610 hours