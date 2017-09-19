Missed Xiaomi Mi A1 Flash Sale: Best Dual Rear Camera phones to check out

Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched in India with the Android One platform earlier this month. Priced at Rs. 14,999, the smartphone carries a similar design and specifications as the Mi 5X. Eventually, the Mi A1 becomes one of the reasonably priced smartphones to feature a dual camera setup at its rear.

Today, the Mi A1 went on sale for the second time in the country via both Flipkart and Mi.com.

Given that it is a flash sale and the demand for the Xiaomi smartphones are already known, we know that the smartphone would have a huge demand. Due to the same, the device has gone out of stock in just a matter of a few minutes.

If you like the Xiaomi Mi A1 for the dual camera setup at its rear despite its sub-Rs. 14,999 price bracket, then we have come up with a list of other mid-range dual camera smartphones in the market right now.

You can purchase these alternatives with dual cameras at their rear instead of the Mi A1. Do check out the list from below.

Lenovo K8 Note Buy At Price of Rs 13,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera

secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor

13MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging Micromax Dual 4 Buy At Price of Rs 17,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

128GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)

13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

13MP front camera

4G VoLTE

3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0 Apple iPhone 8 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 73,000

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor

3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 5.0

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance Oneplus 5 Buy At Price of Rs 32,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display

2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Motorola Moto G5S Plus Buy At Price of Rs 15,999

Key Features

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.1 (Nougat)

Single / Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera with flash

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging Coolpad Cool Play 6 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display

Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB Internal Storage

Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

13MP dual rear camera cameras

8MP front camera

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery Apple iPhone 7 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 60,999

Key Features

5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch

Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor

2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM

Force Touch Technology

Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS

7MP Front Facing Camera

Touch ID

Bluetooth 4.2

LTE Support

Water And Dust Resistance With Gionee A1 Plus Buy At Price of Rs 26,540

Key Features

6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display

2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

sencondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

4550mAh battery with fast charging Micromax Evok Dual Note Buy At Price of Rs 11,499

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display

1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor, secondary 5MP camera

5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash

Dual SIM

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Honor 8 Pro Buy At Price of Rs 29,999

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut

Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU

6GB RAM

128GB internal storage storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1

Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)

12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras

8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture

4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging LG V20 Buy At Price of Rs 29,490

Key Features

5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi

2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi

Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory

expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

16MP rear camera

8MP secondary rear camera

5MP front camera

4G LTE

3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0