Missed Xiaomi Mi A1 Flash Sale: Best Dual Rear Camera phones to check out

Xiaomi Mi A1 was launched in India with the Android One platform earlier this month. Priced at Rs. 14,999, the smartphone carries a similar design and specifications as the Mi 5X. Eventually, the Mi A1 becomes one of the reasonably priced smartphones to feature a dual camera setup at its rear.
Today, the Mi A1 went on sale for the second time in the country via both Flipkart and Mi.com.
Given that it is a flash sale and the demand for the Xiaomi smartphones are already known, we know that the smartphone would have a huge demand. Due to the same, the device has gone out of stock in just a matter of a few minutes.
If you like the Xiaomi Mi A1 for the dual camera setup at its rear despite its sub-Rs. 14,999 price bracket, then we have come up with a list of other mid-range dual camera smartphones in the market right now.
You can purchase these alternatives with dual cameras at their rear instead of the Mi A1. Do check out the list from below.
Lenovo K8 Note
Buy At Price of Rs 13,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved glass display with 450 nits brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X23 with 64-bit processor with Mali T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera
- secondary 5MP camera with S5K5E2 sensor
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh built-in battery with Turbo Charging
Micromax Dual 4
Buy At Price of Rs 17,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD AMOLED display with 100% NTSC color gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 128GB internal storage, expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / micro)
- 13MP (monochrome) + 13MP (RGB) rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 13MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3200mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 73,000
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
Oneplus 5
Buy At Price of Rs 32,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD Optic AMOLED 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display
- 2.45GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 835 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 540 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage (UFS 2.1 ), 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Oxygen OS
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 16MP rear camera with dual LED Flash and secondary 20MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge (5V 4A)
Motorola Moto G5S Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 15,999
Key Features
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) Mobile Platform with Adreno 505 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
- Single / Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera with flash
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo Charging
Coolpad Cool Play 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920×1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 653 with Mobile Platform with Adreno 510 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB Internal Storage
- Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) with Journey UI, upgradable to Android 8.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear camera cameras
- 8MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4060mAh (typical) battery
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 60,999
Key Features
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance With
Gionee A1 Plus
Buy At Price of Rs 26,540
Key Features
- 6-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 2.5GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 processor with Mali-T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- sencondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 4550mAh battery with fast charging
Micromax Evok Dual Note
Buy At Price of Rs 11,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.5 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 64-bit processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB / 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with Sony IMX258 sensor, secondary 5MP camera
- 5MP front-facing camera with soft LED flash
- Dual SIM
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Honor 8 Pro
Buy At Price of Rs 29,999
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD LTPS 2.5D curved glass display, 515 PPI, 94.5% NTSC Color Gamut
- Octa-Core 4 x CortexA53 (1.8GHz) + 4 x ARTEMIS (2.4GHz) Kirin 960 processor with Mali G71 Octa-core GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB internal storage storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Emotion UI 5.1
- Hybird Dual SIM (nano SIM + nano SIM / microSD)
- 12MP (Monochrome) + 12MP (RGB) Dual rear cameras
- 8MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
LG V20
Buy At Price of Rs 29,490
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD IPS Quantum display at 513 ppi
- 2.1-inch (160 x 1040 pixels) IPS Quantum Display at 513ppi
- Quad-core Snapdragon 820 processor with Adreno 530 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB (UFS 2.0) internal memory
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 16MP rear camera
- 8MP secondary rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- 3200mAh removable battery with Quick Charge 3.0