GizBot Giveaway: 2 Free Gionee Elife S5.5! Courtesy UC Browser

Hey, GizBot readers! Yet again we have for you, an exciting chance to win yet another sizzling smartphone in our latest giveaway sponsored by UC Browser India. Moreover, this time, its going to be spine-tingling, as we will announce not one but two (2) winners, who will receive the world's slimmest phone - the Gionee Elife S5.5 each.

UC Browser, which is one of the popular Android browser apps has recently been updated to version 9.8.9. The newest version update will hit your smartphones on July 4th, 2014 and with this your browser will become more faster and quicker.

One of the most impressive things is the 'FB Faster' mode, with which Facebook loading is going to be really fast this time, even on a 2G network.

You just need to click on the right-hand corner and Click Add-on button, and then tap click "FB Faster" to switch to a simplified FB log-in page. (FB Faster will be activated if UC Browser is first started under 2G network.) To be precise, it offers about 30%-60% Faster Facebook Loading compared with other popular browsers.

So all you GizBot readers, its now time for you to try and test UC Browser FB acceleration feature on the version 9.8.9 and take part in the contest. Time for you to show your zest and zeal again, as here's your only chance to win the World's slimmest phone in the market for free - the Gionee Elife S5.5. Just follow the steps below and answer simple question to stand a chance to win!

How to Play it?

Step 1: Login with your Facebook or email id.

Step 2: Follow each step in the widget given below to get maximum scores.

Step 3: 'Share this' via Twitter, Facebook, email and link to get bonus entries and score.

Here are the highlighted Specifications for the Gionee Elife S5.5

5-inch AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen

MTK MT6592 Processor, 2GB RAM

Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) OS upgradable to Android KitKat

13 MP Primary Camera

5 MP Secondary Camera

16 GB Internal Memory

FM Radio with Recording

Polymer, 2300 mAh Battery

Preinstalled Browser - Android, UC Browser

So without any delay, do follow the instruction below and participate to win for free this incredible metal crafted phones which is priced in the market at Rs 22,000. Good luck!

Rules of GizBot Giveaway

Winners will be selected randomly. There will be two (2) winners this time, who will receive one (1) Gionee Elife S5.5 each. The winners will be chosen via Rafflecopter widget above. We may offer opportunities for extra points if we find you making extra effort for promotional social media activities. But fake ids will not be considered. Hence, your email address is required so we can get in touch with you if you win, but it will not be given to third parties.

As a mandatory option, you will have to 'Like' and 'Follow' GizBot and UC Browser India social handles on Facbook and Twitter. This will help you get 10 extra point each, while playing the contest. The hashtag is #GizbotGiveaway.

If you are chosen, you will be notified by email. Winners must respond within seven days of being contacted. If you do not respond within that period, another winner will be chosen. Make sure that the account you use to enter the contest includes your real name and a contact email or Facebook login.

This unit is purely for promotional giveaway. UC Browser India or GizBot are not held liable to honor warranties, exchanges or customer service. The contest is open till July 14th, 2014.

Best of luck!

Meanwhile, have a look at the video below, which highlights the new features of UC Browser version 9.8.9 and how to use it effectively.