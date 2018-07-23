HTC ‘Hima’ Flagship Smartphone Specs Leak Revealing 5 Inch FHD Display and Snapdragon 810 CPU

HTC had a good year in 2014. The sales targets this year were met and positive reviews by the mainstream media further brighten HTC's confidence in the handset market. Now, 2015 promises to bring even more exciting stuff from the makers behind the HTC One (M8).

This time has come forward to reveal alleged information in respect to HTC's forthcoming flagship phone. The device in question, "HTC Hima", is a code-name, not a final name.

The report suggested that the HTC Hima will be coming to "all major carriers in the US and that the device is "already in testing at carrier labs. This means that the device could be launched in the first half of 2015.

According to the post the HTC Hima will come with an octa-core 64-bit Snapdragon 810 processor. It will have four cores running at 2.0GHz and four cores running at 1.5GHz.

The phone will offer a modest 3GB RAM. Apparently, HTC Hima will come with a 5-inch 1080p screen and VoLTE/CA/LTE Cat.6 network connectivity.

In the imaging department, the Hima is get the 13MP front-facing shooter found on the Desire Eye. Interestingly, the high-end handset is expected to come with a 20.7MP rear-facing camera that could give the Sony Xperia Z3 some serious competition.

Android 5.0 Lollipop is reportedly to be installed with HTC's own Android Sense 7.0 on top. The Hima's battery is said to be a 2840mAh, which might not seemed to be powerful, given the device's hardware is concerned.

There's no word on when the HTC Hima will be unveiled but if we follow HTC's release pattern over the last couple of years, we should expect to see the monster handset officially announced at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in March 2015.

As with all rumors of forthcoming high-end devices like the Samsung Galaxy S6, take this report with a big grain of salt for now.

