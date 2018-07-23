HTC To Launch Plastic Variant of the HTC One (M8) [Report]

HTC's financial position may not match anywhere close to Samsung, despite that the firm remaining strong, and will continue making premium handsets.

HTC One (M8), for instance, is a brand new flagship handset made out of all-metal body. Even critics went on to say that the HTC One (M8) is far more superior to Samsung-made Galaxy S5. Therefore, it is 'unimaginable' that HTC would even consider making a plastic version of the HTC One (M8) in the future ahead.

However, if the latest rumors are to be believed, HTC could dress the One (M8) made out of plastic materials. The HTC One (M8) plastic variant might get released as soon as next month, according to a report emerged out of China.

Sources close to tmtpost revealed that HTC is considering to release this very variant in China next month so as to widen its base in the country.

Apparently, the new handset is expected to cost 3000 yuan (about Rs. 29,000) in China. Let's not forget that the 4G LTE variant of HTC One (M8) has been priced 5299 yuan (about Rs. 51,478), so the difference between retail prices would be huge.

The report, further, stated that the so-called 'plastic' version of the M8 will be exactly same, as far as the specifications are concerned.

One of the biggest selling points of the HTC One (M8) is its aluminum body. And the buyers have to pay a premium and may leave many of them to consider the Samsung Galaxy S5. It simply means that HTC is well aware that selling a premium device could be a tedious task.

Therefore, it does make sense to produce much more affordable plastic version of the M8 in order to better compete with Samsung.

HTC One (M8) was originally launched with a 5-inch FHD display, a 2.3GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of on-board storage, a microSD card slot, dual-camera set up on the rear-back, a 5MP front-facing camera and runs on the Android 4.4 Kitkat.

