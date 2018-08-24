Lenovo Launches A536 At Rs 8999: Features 5-inch Display, Android KitKat, Dual SIM and More

Prior to the unveiling of its probable flagship device at the event at the IFA 2014, tech show, in Berlin. Germany in a few days from now, Lenovo has, today, officially launched its affordable KitKat powered smartphone - the A536 in India at the price of Rs. 8,999.

The Latest Lenovo A536 Smartphone Gallery

The Lenovo A536 comes in black and white color variants and it would be available from the official store thedostore and across 1,400 Lenovo exclusive stores in India starting today. Lenovo A536 is potential enough to compete with the likes of Xiaomi Redmi 1S, Asus ZenFone 4 and 5, and Motorola Moto E.

Lenovo A536: Key Specifications

The Lenovo A536 smartphone comes with a 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) touch screen display and is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core Mediatek MT6582M processor coupled with 1GB RAM. It runs on Android 4.4 (KitKat) OS.

In the camera front, the smartphone uses a 5MP rear sensors with LED flash and a 2MP front-facing snapper to take pictures. The latest offering from Lenovo houses 8GB of internal memory, which is expandable up to 32GB via microSD card.

Connectivity options include: 3G HSPA+, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0 and GPS. Additionally, it is a dual SIM phone. Moreover, the smartphone that measures 9.95 mm thick and weight 149 grams is fueled by a 2000 mAh battery. It comes pre-installed Lenovo's proprietary DOit apps for seamless data sharing, security and syncing.

Competition

The sub Rs. 10,000 range is basically a level where all the India-based smartphone vendors stay. Thus, churning out the market in this range is not quite easy for foreign competitors. Moreover, Celkon has already launched close to 7 smartphones powered by KitKat OS in the last couple of months.

Moreover, the company is determined to become the best in the segment. While other homegrown manufactures like Intex has also similarly joined the league. Thus, the latest Lenovo A536 smartphone might have to face an immense number of rival devices to become popular.