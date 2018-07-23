Micromax Canvas Lite A92 Spotted on Company Site

It was @MMXNewscaster, our very own Indian leakster, who posted the first real picture of upcoming Micromax smartphone - the A92 Canvas Lite last week. The phone was then seen in white color in a blurry shot and was reportedly informed to hit the retail shelves powered by a dual-core processor.

Now the latest update on the handset is again from the same authentic source, where this time tweet suggests that the new A92 Canvas Lite has already been listed on the Micromax official website.

As it is being assumed that Micromax Canvas Lite A92 is a part of the same series to which recently launched Canvas Music A88 belongs to, hence predictions are obvious that the former handset might comes equipped with similar specs. Priced at Rs 8,499, Micromax Canvas Music A88 features a 1.2 GHz dual-core MediaTek MT6577 processor, 512MB RAM, Android 4.1.2 (Jelly Bean), 5MP rear camera, 4GB internal memory, 32GB expandable storage with microSD, 3G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS and 1800 mAh battery along with Dual SIM support.

Nothing is out on the pricing and release date of Micromax Canvas Lite A92 so far, however it is expected to be announced very soon going by the recent listing.

Micromax has expanded the Canvas series adding new handsets across different segments. To look at the entire series the Canvas series consists of Micromax A100 the first Canvas phone, Micromax A72 Canvas Viva, Micromax A110 Canvas 2, Micromax A116 Canvas HD, Micromax A115 Canvas 3D, Micromax A111 Canvas Doodle, Micromax A115 Canvas 3D, and Micromax A88 Canvas Music.