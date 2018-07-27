Micromax Canvas Turbo A250: 1080p Full HD Quad Core Smartphone Leaks

Micromax, the second largest smartphone vendor, is prepping to launch a phone having Full HD resolution, claim sources. The Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 is said to be company's first handset with Full HD display. For quite some time we've been hearing about a super phone coming from the house of Micromax.

Back in July, GizBot had informed you that Micromax would bring its first Full HD smartphone in September. At that point of time neither the official name nor the internal hardware was known . Now it seems that the supposed Canvas Turbo A250 would be a different breed all together.

According to Twitter sensation, the Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 would be the first Full HD 1080p smartphone. Moreover, the device is said to sport quad-core processor. No more information is available at this point of time.

Meanwhile, more evidence has surfaced in context to the Canvas Turbo A250. Few days back, EFYTimes revealed that the rumored Canvas Turbo would arrive with metal chassis. The device is said to be slimmer than current bestselling Canvas 4, and the supposed Canvas Turbo A250 will be priced between Rs 16,000 and Rs 20,000.

Take this news as a pinch of salt because it would be really tough for Micromax to sell Full HD 1080p smartphone under Rs 20,000. GizBot expects the Canvas Turbo A250 to be priced close to recently launched Gionee Elife E6, a 5-inch FHD phone priced at Rs 22,999 in the Indian market.

The Micromax Canvas Turbo A250 would have a 5-inch IPS Full HD display having resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The phone is said to have a 1.5GHz quad-core processor powered by MediaTek chipset coupled with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of ROM (expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card slot).

The forthcoming phablet will have a 13-mega pixel rear facing camera, just like Micromax Canvas 4. Like any other Micromax handset, the device will have Dual SIM functionality. Other possible features are unknown at this hour. Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates.

