Microsoft's Nokia Lumia 1020 Successor to Come with Canon Camera Optics

    Software giant Microsoft now owns Nokia's handset business. It is a known fact that Nokia has always been a pioneer in producing some of the finest camera-centric phones, including the much publicized Lumia 1020.

    Since Nokia has already sold its handset business to Microsoft, the latter company now aims to makes the best camera phones, in collaboration with Canon.

    Microsoft's Nokia Lumia 1020 Successor to Come with Canon Camera

    In order to make their dream come true, Microsoft has signed a patent deal with Canon, allowing both companies to use gain licenses to each other's patent portfolios.

    All thanks to a patent cross-licensing deal, one could imagine to see Canon camera technology ported on upcoming Nokia Lumia handset.

    The patent deal could also mean that the future Lumia-branded handsets might use Canon's award winning Digic processing power.

    "This collaborative approach with Canon allows us to deliver inventive technologies that benefit consumers around the world," said, Nick Psyhogeos, general manager, associate general counsel, IP Licensing of the Innovation and Intellectual Property Group at Microsoft.

    At the same time, there is also a possibility to witness Canon making Windows-powered digital cameras. Either way, it is great news for users who always like to experience more mature imaging experience on their smart phones.

    "This agreement is a natural extension of our longstanding relationship with Microsoft and commitment to developing innovative technologies," said Hideki Sanatake, senior general manager, Corporate Intellectual Property & Legal Headquarters of Canon Inc."

    Nokia Lumia 1020 Successor To Arrive Fall 2014

    Microsoft is reportedly working on a successor to the Nokia Lumia 1020, codenamed McLaren. The report comes from a variety of sources, The Verge and @evleaks. According to their sources, Nokia has been working on a high-end phone dubbed McLaren.

    It will be the legitimate successor to the Lumia 1020, with a large PureView camera on the back; though exact specifications aren't known at this point, but a November launch should be expected. It'd not come as a shocker to see the upcoming device featuringCanon's most sophisticated imaging tech inside the Lumia 1020's successor.

    Source - Microsoft

    Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

