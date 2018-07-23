Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen) LTE Goes on Sale From Tuesday in India

Illinois-based Motorola has launched the Moto E 2nd Gen 4G LTE version in the Indian market on e-retail store Flipkart few days back.

Motorola Moto E 2nd Gen In Pictures

The recent news is that, the company has announced that the Moto E (Gen 2) 4G will be available to purchase from midnight via Flipkart.

Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen) LTE - Key Specifications

Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen) LTE, sports a 4.5-inch qHD display with a resolution of 540x960 pixels, which is translated into 245ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection along with anti-smudge coating.

Moto E LTE version runs on 64-bit quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC and Adreno 306 along with 1GB RAM under the hood.

Moreover, on the imaging factor, this device features a 5MP rear camera, VGA front camera on the board. Moving to the storage capacity, Moto device has 8GB of built-in memory, with an expansion option of up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

Connectivity options includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0LE, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, FM radio, Micro-USB and powered by a 2390mAh battery.

Priced at Rs. 7,999, users can pre-order both the Black and White - coloured Moto E (Gen 2) LTE from Flipkart.