ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen) LTE Goes on Sale From Tuesday in India

Posted By:

Related Articles

    Illinois-based Motorola has launched the Moto E 2nd Gen 4G LTE version in the Indian market on e-retail store Flipkart few days back.

    Motorola Moto E 2nd Gen In Pictures

    Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen) LTE Goes on Sale From Tuesday in India

    The recent news is that, the company has announced that the Moto E (Gen 2) 4G will be available to purchase from midnight via Flipkart.

    Recommended: Top 10 Android Lollipop Smartphones With 3GB RAM for Great Multi-tasking

    Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen) LTE - Key Specifications

    Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen) LTE, sports a 4.5-inch qHD display with a resolution of 540x960 pixels, which is translated into 245ppi, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection along with anti-smudge coating.

    Moto E LTE version runs on 64-bit quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 SoC and Adreno 306 along with 1GB RAM under the hood.

    Motorola Moto E (2nd Gen) LTE Goes on Sale From Tuesday in India

    Moreover, on the imaging factor, this device features a 5MP rear camera, VGA front camera on the board. Moving to the storage capacity, Moto device has 8GB of built-in memory, with an expansion option of up to 32GB via microSD card slot.

    Recommended: Xiaomi Mi4i May Launch on April 23: Hottest Rumors Surrounding the Xiaomi Mi4 Successor

    Connectivity options includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0LE, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, FM radio, Micro-USB and powered by a 2390mAh battery.

    Priced at Rs. 7,999, users can pre-order both the Black and White - coloured Moto E (Gen 2) LTE from Flipkart.

    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue