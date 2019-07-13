10.or G2 Limited Edition To Go Live On Amazon At Rs. 11,299 Starting July 15 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

10.or (Tenor) launched its budget 10.or G2 smartphone- earlier this year in India. Now, the company is set to introduce a "special limited edition" of the device. The device will be available during the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale starting July 15. The latest entrant will be available in two different configurations. It offers mid-range hardware including a huge 5000 mAh battery, dual cameras, and more.

10.or G2 Special Edition Price And Sale Offers:

Let's kick off with the pricing of the device. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will be available for Rs. 11,299, whereas, the 6GB RAM model with 64GB storage will retail for Rs 14,599. The smartphone will be up against the likes of Redmi Note 7 series, Realme 3, and the Honor 20i amongst others. The device will be available starting 15 July on Amazon.in in Twilight Blue and Charcoal Black colors.

Users will also be able to avail a bunch of offers during the sale. Consumers buying the 10.or G2 using HDFC Bank credit or debit cards will get a 10 percent discount. Additionally, there are no-cost EMI offers from Amazon and once can also get a cashback of up to Rs. 1,100 while making payments online.

What Hardware 10.or G2 Limited Edition Packs?

The 10.or G2 sports a 6.18" display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2246 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. While most of the budget smartphones offer a waterdrop notch, the 10.or G2 comes with an iPhone X-like notch. , An octa-core Snapdragon 636 chipset keeps the device alive aided by up to 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 256GB.

On the optics front, you get dual rear cameras featuring a 16MP primary and a 5MP depth sensor. The camera supports 4K video recording and a Color Correlated Temperature (CCT) feature. Upfront, the device packs a 12MP selfie snapper with a dedicated flash.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery is claimed to give a backup of an entire day. The battery supports 15W fast charging which will allow the device to be fully charged quickly.

What Do We Think Of The 10.or G2?

The competition in the budget smartphone segment is getting stiff each passing day with brands like Xiaomi, Honor, and Realme introducing some competent affordable devices.

The 10.or G2 is one such new device which looks like a good rival to the popular budget smartphones on paper. With all the modern goodies such as dual-cameras, notched FHD+ display and a massive battery, the 10.or G2 seems like a good budget device.

