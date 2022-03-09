123Pay: RBI Brings UPI Payments To Feature Phones News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has launched the long-rumored UPI aka unified payments interface for feature phones. Usually, feature phones provide basic capabilities such as text messages and voice calling. What's interesting is that this payment method will not require any active internet connection.

Already, feature phone users were able to make payments via UPI using the USSD method. This new method is easy to follow. The government has introduced a new DigiSaathi platform that will answer all questions related to digital payments. RBI has introduced the new digital payment system to target more than 40 crore feature phones users in India and they can use the homegrown payments network.

NPCI has named this new payment method as 123Pay for UPI payment. This method opens up various digital payment options to users all over the country. Let's take a look at how to use this feature.

How To Register For 123Pay Method?

To activate UPI transactions, smartphone users usually have to register for the service. Likewise, even the feature phone users have to use their bank debit cards to link their bank account and feature phone. Also, it is mandatory to set a UPI PIN code. Following the same, there will be four new options for users to carry out both financial and non-financial transactions.

New Payment Methods For 123Pay

During the launch ceremony, it was announced that there will be four payment options for feature phones.

Apps On UPI Phones

Just like smartphone counterparts, feature phones will support UPI apps. The details about the apps have not been revealed yet. This method of paying by app is likely to have an experience similar to popular UPI apps on smartphones.

IVR Or Voice-Based UPI

To access this method, the users will be able to call on the IVR number. On the call, an automated voice will direct users to the right option. There will be options including Fastag Recharge, LPG Gas Refill, Money Transfer, EMI Repayment, Mobile Recharge, and Balance Check. Users have to enter the right option and choose the number to make UPI payments. Now, users need to enter the amount and UPI pin.

Sound-Based Payment

Feature phone users can transfer money using sound waves, which is a new payment method. In the demo videos, RBI shows a small smart speakers-like device that can act as the receiver. The users have to tap on the machine to make the payment after entering PIN to approve the transaction.

Missed Call Transactions

Missed call method is another option where users have to give a missed call. In order to get the options to make financial and non-financial transactions. This method is likely similar to the IVR techniques.

