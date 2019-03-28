28-year-old man in Hyderabad injured after Oppo smartphone explodes in pocket News oi-Karan Sharma Hyderabad man sustains burns and injuries after his Oppo smartphone explodes in his pocket while commuting. All you need to know.

There are many cases of smartphone explosions in India and today a new incident has taken place in Hyderabad where brand new mobile phone get exploded in the pocket of-28-year-old man. According to the report, the victim was riding his two-wheeler when his Oppo branded smartphone explodes leaving him with injuries in his leg.

Md Imran is an electrician and the incident took place in the Alwal area. Imran was travelling from Lothkunta to Bolarum when the mobile explosion happened. According to police, Imran was using the Oppo smartphone.

"Due to this (blast), Imran received burn injury in his leg and fell down from the scooter and received head and eye injuries. Victim's condition is declared out of danger," Ramesh Reddy, Circle Inspector, Bollaram Police Station, quoted by Business Standard as saying.

"We have suggested the victim should complain in the consumer court against the local dealer of the mobile phone. It has come to notice that that the phone may have exploded due to heat," he added.

Imran was immediately rushed to the hospital for the treatment. Later the doctors declared that the victim is out of danger. Imran is also expected to lodge a complaint against the dealer of the mobile phone in the consumer court.

This is not the first incident of mobile phone explosion, there are many such incidents which has taken placed due to overheating and overcharging issue. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was banned on airlines because of increasing cases of mobile phone explosion.

Source