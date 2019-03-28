ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    28-year-old man in Hyderabad injured after Oppo smartphone explodes in pocket

    Hyderabad man sustains burns and injuries after his Oppo smartphone explodes in his pocket while commuting. All you need to know.

    By
    |

    There are many cases of smartphone explosions in India and today a new incident has taken place in Hyderabad where brand new mobile phone get exploded in the pocket of-28-year-old man. According to the report, the victim was riding his two-wheeler when his Oppo branded smartphone explodes leaving him with injuries in his leg.

    28-year-old man in Hyderabad injured after Oppo smartphone explodes

     

    Md Imran is an electrician and the incident took place in the Alwal area. Imran was travelling from Lothkunta to Bolarum when the mobile explosion happened. According to police, Imran was using the Oppo smartphone.

    "Due to this (blast), Imran received burn injury in his leg and fell down from the scooter and received head and eye injuries. Victim's condition is declared out of danger," Ramesh Reddy, Circle Inspector, Bollaram Police Station, quoted by Business Standard as saying.

    "We have suggested the victim should complain in the consumer court against the local dealer of the mobile phone. It has come to notice that that the phone may have exploded due to heat," he added.
    Imran was immediately rushed to the hospital for the treatment. Later the doctors declared that the victim is out of danger. Imran is also expected to lodge a complaint against the dealer of the mobile phone in the consumer court.

    This is not the first incident of mobile phone explosion, there are many such incidents which has taken placed due to overheating and overcharging issue. Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was banned on airlines because of increasing cases of mobile phone explosion.

    Source

    Read More About: oppo smartphone news
    Story first published: Thursday, March 28, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 28, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue