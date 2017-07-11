5 reasons why you should get the Samsung Galaxy On Max

The Samsung Galaxy On Max has been the topic of conversation in almost all tech circles and the wait is finally over. It's here, and by the looks of it, it's ready to rule! The new Samsung phone is packed with features and is now available exclusively at Flipkart at a very competitive price, compared to other phones in this segment.

So, why should you be considering this phone? Here are five incredibly cool features of the Samsung Galaxy On Max that are sure to win your hearts!

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 Hands-On f/1.7 Flagship Camera Since its entry into the Indian market, Samsung has set the bar extremely high with its flagships smartphone cameras. The On Max has kept that legacy alive and brings an astonishingly good camera setup (read: 13MP (f/1.7) rear camera and a 13MP (f/1.9) front camera). It's safe to say that no other smartphone in this segment can click clearer pictures in the dark, thanks to the gargantuan apertures and flash on both sides. Social Camera Mode One of the most useful features on the device is the Social Mode. It enables you to instantly edit pictures with live filters and stickers, and share on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook - making it unique and useful. Amazing Display The Samsung Galaxy On Max phone features a big 14.47cm (5.7") FHD display with a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels at a pixel density of 396 pixels per inch. Pictures look sharp and crisp, and if you love to watch movies on your phone or play games then you will enjoy the experience. Even in bright sunlight the display is crystal clear and there is no need to adjust brightness. Superior Performance This is another point in favour of the Samsung Galaxy On Max especially if you are a gamer and considering this phone. The animations flow like butter, and graphics look amazing which doesn't come as a surprise since the phone has a 2.39GHz, 1.69GHz Octa-Core processor, 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB.

Incredible Price

The price of this incredible phone has been set at Rs.16,900. Yes, you read that right! Promising an unbelievable low-light camera, 4GB RAM, and an octa-core processor, the Galaxy On Max is not only a beast but also super affordable. This makes it just perfect for anyone who doesn't want to compromise on features and the brand, but is on a strict budget.