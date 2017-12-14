5 Star Wars gadgets or collectibles you must own as a fan

OnePlus 5T Limited Edition Star Wars Variant

OnePlus 5T's Star Wars addition is the perfect treat for Star Wars fans. The new edition is the perfect blend of technology and storytelling with a great attention to detail, something that will keep OnePlus and Star Wars fan community hooked to their new smartphone.

OnePlus 5T during the Comic Con Bangalore event unveiled a teaser video to confirm the launch of OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition. The smartphone will go on sale in India on Amazon.in on December 15. And as it is a Limited Edition variant, make sure you don't miss the chance to get your hands on the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Edition on time.

OnePlus and Star Wars fans can be a part of the launch event in Mumbai by booking the tickets for Rs. 999 only on Paytm, starting 7th Dec from 10 am onwards. The launch event will witness an unforgettable gathering of OnePlus and Star Wars fan community to cherish some lifetime experiences.

Especially designed for OnePlus and Star Wars fans

OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition is designed exclusively for the OnePlus community and Star Wars fans in India. The limited edition handset has been given a new paint job that goes in sync with the new Star Wars movies' theme. The smartphone features a white colour rear panel with a red ‘Star Wars' trademark embossed at the bottom that looks just amazing. Unlike the standard OnePlus 5T, the Star Wars limited edition OnePlus 5T comes with a Crimson colored notification slider to complement the red theme of the upcoming Star Wars flick.

In addition to the new Red and White colored Star Wars themed paint job, OnePlus might also ship the limited edition OnePlus 5T with some pre-installed Star Wars themes, packs and wallpapers. This will make the new OnePlus 5T the best technology accessory a Star Wars fans can ever have in a lifetime.

Top-of-the line hardware and software at best price-point

The Limited Edition Star Wars OnePlus 5T is not just about design and customized Star Wars themes and wallpapers, the specifications of the new OnePlus 5T are a force to reckon with. OnePlus 5T Limited Edition Star Wars variant is backed by the top-of-the line Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset coupled with 6GB RAM 8GB RAM variant options. The smartphone sports a 20MP+16MP rear camera and boasts a 6-inch optic AMOLED screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. It runs OxygenOS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and also comes with a snappy Face Unlock feature.

Other must have other collectibles for Star Wars fans

While any Star Wars fan just cannot afford to miss out the opportunity to grab the Limited Edition Star Wars OnePlus 5T handset, here are some other collectibles worth checking out.