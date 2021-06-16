5G Smartphone Sale Might Increase In 2021: Here's Why News oi-Priyanka Dua

Even though the 5G network has not arrived in the country yet, consumers are buying handsets on the same technology. Airtel and Reliance Jio have started the trials, but no one knows when the Government will conduct a spectrum auction. There are chances that the auction might delay to Q2 of the next year due to COVID-19.

However, research firm IDC highlighted that the share of the 5G devices might be increased to 20 to 25 percent this year as Chinese smartphone brands Realme and Oppo are looking at this segment aggressively. On the other hand, another research firm Canalys said that 5G phones are likely to capture a 15 to 18 percent share in 2021.

Meanwhile, a joint report by Realme and research firm Counterpoint highlighted that without a 5G network, the appetite for 5G smartphones has been increased in India.

The share of 5G smartphones has managed to reach 7 percent in the Q1 of this year and is expected to hit 21 percent in 2021.

Interestingly, market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR) believes that several buyers are looking for future-ready smartphones and others want to make lifestyle statements with 5G smartphones.

"Given that the global smartphone ecosystem is moving towards 5G, smartphone OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) can leverage favorable 5G supply chain dynamics and introduce 5G-ready phones across all price tiers in India," said Prabhu Ram, head-industry intelligence group at CMR.

He added that OEMs are developing 5G smartphones before the launch of the network. He states that 5G smartphones can capture a 16-20 percent share in 2021. Another analyst also believes that 5G has become a luxury feature, which consumers are looking at.

"We believe in 2021, 5G phone sales will remain sluggish with around 15-18 percent share, but in CY2022, it will pick up significantly accounting for almost 30-32% of total sales," the analyst added.

Several countries have started offering proper 5G services and share of the smartphones has been increased to 50 percent in North America, Japan, China, Korea, and more. However, we expect that the share of 5G smartphones in India is likely to increase as Reliance Jio is also planning to bring affordable devices this year.

