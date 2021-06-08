5G Trials In India: Realme Might Join Hands With Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Realme has recently launched the most affordable 5G smartphone called the Realme 8 5G, which comes at a starting price of Rs. 13,999. Now, the company is planning to launch a new 5G smartphone under Rs. 10,000. In addition, the Chinese smartphone maker Realme is in talks with Reliance Jio, Vodafone-Idea, and Airtel for the field trials.

"Realme is also inactive dialogues with the operators, to plan product compatibility in advance so that the trials could be done on the 5G networks as soon as they are available," Madhav Sheth - VP, Realme and CEO, Realme India was quoted by ET.

Besides, the smartphone maker said that it is strengthening its IoT business. The company has already launched smartwatches, smart bands, smart televisions, and audio products. Also, the company is planning to bring its global and manufacturing partners to start assembling IoT in the country.

Realme is very active in the mid-range segment and its plans to bring 5G smartphone under Rs. 10,000 is likely to help the company to increase its market share in India.

5G Trials In India

This comes soon after the Department of Telecommunication allocated a spectrum for the 5G trials. Notably, the 5G trials are expected to be conducted in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. The telecom ministry has given 24.25-28.5 GHz, 3.3-3.6 GHz, and 700 MHz bands for testing 5G networks in the country.

Earlier, Airtel demonstrated its 5G services in Hyderabad. The telecom operator used the Oppo Reno 5 Pro and the Oppo Find X2 Pro smartphones to conduct the same. The telecom operator also said that 20 smartphones will be compatible with its 5G services and there is no need to upgrade their existing SIM cards to use the upcoming networks.

Airtel did not share the list of compatible smartphones; however, one should not forget that Reliance Jio is also planning to launch its 5G smartphones under Rs. 5,000.

The company is likely to launch smartphones with Google and Qualcomm, which clearly shows that attracting new buyers and their position in the smartphone market is going to be tough for Chinese smartphone users.

