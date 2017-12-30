60% rise in the production of mobile phones in 2017: MeitY

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said that it has undertaken numerous revolutionary initiatives in the area of IT/ ITeS and electronic manufacturing that have put India on the global map and went on to become case studies for the reputed Universities across the globe.

Having covered over 99 percent of the adult population of the country through the unique identity Aadhaar, the country is now looking at embracing the second phase of Digital India, it said.

"The year saw a 27 percent jump in the investment on electronic manufacturing where the total volume of investment reached 1.57 lakh crore in 2017 vis-à-vis 1.43 lakh crore in 2016; this was only 11,000 crore in 2014. There has been almost 60 percent rise on the production of mobile phones to reach 17.5 crore units vis-s-vis 11 crore units last year, adding 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs in the sector; this was only 6 crore units in 2014-15. Digital transactions witnessed a growth of over 300 percent during this year," the ministry added.

The ministry said that there has been a significant growth in various forms of digital payment due to initiatives were taken by the Government in the aftermath of demonetization.

It further said that today India is home to 121 crore Mobile Phone users, compared to 103 crores in 2016 and the number of smartphone users has grown from 30 crores in 2016 to 40 crore in 2017 while the number of internet users has grown from 40 crores in 2016 to 50 crore in 2017.

Furthermore, manufacturing of mobile phones has reached 17.5 Crore units in 2016-17 from 11 crores in 2015-16, 105 mobile/ ancillary manufacturing units and this created 4 lakh direct and indirect jobs since 2014 of which 2.4 lakh added in 2017.

In 2017, the government also introduced many pro-people IT initiatives that have transformed the governance system for good.

"Some of the key initiatives that were pushed forward included India BPO Promotion Scheme, Software Procurement Policy for faster delivery and effective monitoring of services, Tele-Law through CSCs to Mainstream Legal Aid in Rural India, amongst others," the Ministry that is undertaking the Prime Minister's pet project 'Digital India', said.

The CSC (Common Services Centers) have been effectively used to reach out to the last miles and bridge the gaps between urban and rural sector, between digital haves and have-nots, it added.