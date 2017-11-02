A foldable device from Oppo may hit shelves in near future

While the buzz of foldable devices has already managed to grab the attention of enthusiasts we might see some devices with revolutionary designs come up in the market in 2018. Samsung Galaxy X and now even Huawei is rumored to launch such a device. Now, the latest reports suggest that Oppo may be the next brand to the area.

A patent application filed by Oppo has revealed several illustrations of a device which seem to have bending capabilities at one-third or perhaps one-fourth of its entire length. The illustrations also suggest that some part of the display will also have the prowess to flip backward. Patent application further gives a hint that since the upper area can be flipped backward, the selfie camera might as well be used as the rear camera.

Oppo has already revealed a device called the N1 in 2013 that had a rotating mechanism to use a single camera as both front and rear snapper.

Although it is not a 100 percent affirmative that such a smartphone will actually come to existence but considering the fact that Oppo has introduced smartphones with unique hardware parts I would suggest that Oppo will come up with such a mobile phone.

Since foldable devices are well in news these days we can expect at least few smartphones with unique designs coming to market in 2018. Also, it would then be a challenge to develop the devices with a sturdy and lasting design that survives jerks and falls easily.

