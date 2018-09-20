Adcom launches India’s first selfie camera feature phone for Rs 790

Adcomhas has launched a new line of feature phones in it's A Series. The feature phone in the newly launched A series is A1 Selfie. The Adcom A1 Selfie is bundled with features such as a 1.8-inch display with 2.5D Curved Glass and Dual SIM (GSM + GSM) functionality.

It comes equipped with a front selfie camera and a rear digital camera. On the connectivity front, it has Bluetooth, WAP, GPRS, Music/Video Player, FM Radio, and 3.5mm audio jack. It is backed by a 1050mAh Lithium-ion battery and has an expandable memory up to 8GB.

The device consists of a Vibrator and 2.5D Curved Glass. Furthermore, the model has an Ergonomic body with keys for easy dialing and texting. A1 Selfie comes in three color options such as Sky Blue, Royal Blue, and Black, and further backed with a 1 year warranty.

A1 Selfie is part of Adcom's line of A Series that further consists of A115, A101, X4 and A111. The entire A series isnow easily available on all leading e-marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues, PayTM, and B2B panels such as Udaan and WYDR. All of the A Series phones are also available on Adcom's own e-commerce store.

Pricing:

A1 Selfie = Rs 790

A115 = Rs 790

A111 = Rs 690

X4 = Rs 690

A101 = Rs 590

Earlier this year, Adcom had launched its J Series, which included the models J1, J2, J3, J4. Adcom had also launched earlier this year, on what it touted as 'The Worlds Most Affordable Mobile Phone' under its sub-brand called VIVA V1 for INR 349.